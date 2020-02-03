Innsbrook After Hours Announces First Two Shows For 35th Season

Innsbrook After Hours announced that Jamey Johnson will perform at the SERVPRO of Richmond Pavilion on May 15th and Foreigner will perform September 17th. Tickets for both shows go on sale this Friday, February 7th at 10:00 AM at www.innsbrookafterhours.com. A limited number of early bird general admission tickets for each show will be available for one week for just $21.

Eleven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson is "one of the greatest country singers of our time," according to the Washington Post. He is one of only a few people in the history of country music to win two Song of the Year Awards from both the CMA and ACMs. His 2008 album, That Lonesome Song, was certified platinum for 1 million in sales, and his 2010 ambitious double album, The Guitar Song, received a gold certification. In addition, he won two Song of the Year Trophies, for "Give It Away" and "In Color," both from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association. He has received tremendous praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone,

With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner, is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million. Responsible for some of rock and roll's most enduring anthems, including "Juke Box Hero," "Cold As Ice," "Hot Blooded," "Waiting For A Girl Like You," "Feels Like The First Time," "Urgent," "Head Games," "Say You Will," "Dirty White Boy," "Long, Long Way From Home" and the worldwide #1 hit, "I Want To Know What Love Is," Foreigner still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success. Streams of Foreigner's hits are approaching 10 million per week.

Now in its 35th season, Innsbrook After Hours has brought some of the greatest concerts to the Central Virginia area. More shows will be announced soon.



Tickets for Jamey Johnson on Saturday, May 15th and Foreigner on Thursday, September 17th at Innsbrook After Hours go on sale this Friday, February 7th at 10:00 AM at www.innsbrookafterhours.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of early bird general admission tickets will be available for one week for just $21. Gates are set to open at 5:00 PM. Show starts at 6:00 PM. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Innsbrook After Hours is located at the SERVPRO of Richmond Pavilion, 4901 Lake Brook Dr. Glen Allen, VA.





