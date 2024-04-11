DEAR EVAN HANSEN, COME FROM AWAY, and More Set For 2024-25 Broadway in Tysons Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Four shows have been set for the 2024-25 Broadway in Tysons season at Capital One Hall. The season kicks off in September with Shrek the Musical. Learn more about the full lineup below!

Shrek The Musical | Sept. 20-22, 2024

Your favorite ogre is back in the hilarious stage spectacle based on the Oscar®-winning, smash hit, DreamWorks animated film. Tony Award-winning duo Jeanine Tesori (music) and David Lindsay-Abaire (book) revisit their first collaboration to deliver a more intimate and engaging experience – a joyful, colorful SHREK that leans into the humanity in all of us that celebrates our differences. This reimagined production brings the show back to its roots – giving it a new kind of love emphasizing the importance of loving ourselves and one another.

Dear Evan Hansen | Oct. 18-20, 2024

Evan Hansen is a high school student who always feels like he’s on the outside looking in. Evan finally gets what so many of usare searching for—the chance to finally fit in. What follows is a poignant, funny, and powerful musical about how even though it can be hard, we can find each other—and ourselves—along the way.

Come From Away | Jan. 31 - Feb. 2, 2025

Broadway’s COME FROM AWAY is a Best Musical winner all across North America!

This New York Times Critics’ Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Chicago | May 30 - June 1, 2025

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today’s tabloids.