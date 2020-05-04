Firehouse Theatre Announces 2020-2021 A SEASON OF DISCOVERY

Firehouse Theatre has announced their 2020-2021 SEASON OF DISCOVERY, when they all will be learning to adapt to extreme and turbulent circumstances, and artists will explore new ways of making and sharing performance.



Their 27th season includes eight world premiere plays and a diverse range of other projects in our three series -- FIREHOUSE PLAYS, FIREHOUSE FRINGE, and FIREHOUSE STUDIO.



At this challenging time, when the future is so uncertain, dates for all productions are fluid. They will communicate specific schedules as soon as they can. Whenever possible, productions will be available as both LIVE / socially distant controlled performances at Firehouse and via remote streaming.



FIREHOUSE PLAYS

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY

WORLD PREMIERE

summer 2020

Oscar Wilde's scandalous Victorian novel is transformed into a tour de force solo performance by Billy Christopher Maupin. Directed by Shirley Kagan with a production team including Eddie Slipeck, Leslie Cook-Day, Matthew R. Dubroff, Scott Burton, Erica Hughes, Grace Brown, and Morgan Lea Palmer.



THE ZOMBIE LIFE

WORLD PREMIERE

summer 2020

Chris Gavaler's new play offers an intriguing alternative to our complicated existence. Directed by Joan Gavaler. Performed by Caity Brown, Keaton Hillman, Ken Moretti, Boomie Pedersen, Marjie Southerland, and Robbie Winston, and a production team including Dan Plehal, Todd Labelle, Tad Burrell, AC Wilson, Annette Hairfield, Grace Brown, and Elena Kritter.



WAR IN PIECES

in partnership with the Virginia War Memorial

WORLD PREMIERES

GUARDIAN ANGEL by Robert Waldruff, directed by Foster Solomon

SOAR by Rachel Landslee, directed by Dr. Jan Powell

BONNE ANNÉE by David Aldridge, directed by Carol Piersol

SKYLINE by Charles "Chuck" Williamson, directed by Todd Labelle

fall 2020

A festival of new one-acts by 4 military veterans, performed by an ensemble featuring CJ Bergin, Linda Beringer, Matt Bloch, Axle Burtness, Keydron Dunn, Keaton Hillman, Jamar Jones, Dean Knight, Irene Kuykendall, Shalandis Wheeler, Robbie Winston, dramaturgs David L. Robbins and Lindy Bumgarner, and a production team including Ron Keller, Tennessee Dixon, Anna Bialkowski, Mark Messing, Andrew Bonniwell, Grace Brown, Elena Kritter, and Morgan Lea Palmer.



A SINGLE PRAYER

WORLD PREMIERE

fall 2020

K. Jenkins' lyrical new play about finding our place in a confusing universe, directed by Mark J. Lerman, with performers Laura Shelton Bassin, Fred Iacovo, Dean Knight, Maggie McGurn, Adam Turck, Ed Whitacre, and a production team including Tennessee Dixon, Mark Messing, Andrew Bonniwell, Emily Laurelle Tappan, Joan Gavaler, Jodi Brewer, and Emily Vial.



GABRIEL

WORLD PREMIERE

winter 2021

Ron Klipp's powerful new musical about the leader of Virginia's thwarted slave rebellion of 1800, directed by Foster Solomon with music director Billy Dye, performers TBD, and a production team that includes Dasia Gregg, Anna Bialkowski, Morgan Lea Palmer, and others TBD.



KRAPP'S LAST TAPE

spring 2021

Samuel Beckett's seminal work for a single actor, performed by Alan Sader, directed by Gary Hopper, and a design team TBD.



FIREHOUSE FRINGE + FIREHOUSE STUDIO

Teethtime Players' AND THEN I BECAME THE MOON; 1st Drafts and Bagels readings of new plays; K Dance YES! Dance Festival; NASSIM in partnership with the Modlin Center for the Arts; Death Club Radio LIVE, MusicHouse concerts, Firehouse Radio Players; Happy Hour Poetry; Hamiltunes RVA in partnership with Virginia Museum of History and Culture; VCU Health Orchestra; Firehouse Play Reading Roundtable; ERA Catalyst Dances in Process Festival; Burlesque Right Meow; The Whiskey Rebellion's Grateful Dead Nights; K Dance SHORTS 2021 + many more surprises.



All titles and personnel are subject to change.

Memberships are on sale now for Firehouse's SEASON OF DISCOVERY at firehousetheatre.org.





