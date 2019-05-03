Charles Mingus Awareness Project Comes to Firehouse

Since 2007, drummer/composer Brian Jones has been presenting Mingus Awareness Project concerts in Richmond. This year's concert will take place on Sun, June 9 @ 7pm at Firehouse Theatre, 1609 W. Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220. Tickets are $15 in advance / $20 day of / $10 students, with all proceeds going to the ALS Foundation. Tickets can be purchased at https://mingus.bpt.me or by calling 804.355.2001.



Bassist/composer Charles Mingus, one of the titans of jazz, died of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) on January 5, 1979. At the time, there was no cure for ALS. Today, forty years later, there is still no cure.



The Mingus Awareness Project is a series of concerts that benefit organizations that provide support for individuals who have ALS as well as their families. More than a dozen Mingus Awareness Project concerts have happened in Chicago, Illinois and Richmond, Virginia.



Beyond supporting those stricken with ALS, MAP concerts also provide opportunities for audiences and performers to celebrate the music of Charles Mingus, music composed by artists who worked with Mingus, as well as music by composers who perform during MAP concerts.



The 2019 performance will feature:

MAP Quintet: John D'earth - trumpet, J.C. Kuhl - tenor saxophone, Calvin Brown - piano, Mike Hawkins - bass, and Brian Jones-drums.



Larrabee/Millner Duo: Adam Larrabee - electric guitar and Jamal Millner - electric guitar.



Saint Mingus: Reggie Pace - trombone, Suzi Fisher - alto saxophone, Stefan Demetriadis - tuba, Giustino Riccio - congas, and Brian Jones - drums.



Brian Jones is a drummer/composer/teacher living and working in Richmond, Virginia. Jones has performed with John Abercrombie, Steven Bernstein, Gary Thomas, Randy Brecker, Mark Turner, Houston Person and many others. Jones is currently on the music faculties at University of Richmond, College of William and Mary, and Old Dominion University as well as a PhD candidate in the American Studies Program at William and Mary.





