ArtsFairfax Adds Three New Board Members and Reshapes Executive Team

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ArtsFairfax, the local arts agency that invests in and amplifies the arts for all in Fairfax County, has announced new members to its Board of Directors and new officers to the Executive Committee. The terms of these new board members and officers begin in the nonprofit's Fiscal Year 2027, which runs from July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2027.

Three community leaders join the nonprofit board's wide range of skills and expertise: Samuel M. Adelmann, Attorney, McGuire Woods LLP; Roya Khosrowshahi Chadab, Art Director, Iranian American Community Center at Pars Place; and Tim Rizer, President of Item, Inc. and Managing Member of G&G LLC.

“The board and staff join me in welcoming Samuel, Roya, and Tim to the ArtsFairfax Board. In addition to their professional careers, all three have long supported the arts in their personal lives, and we are thrilled that they share in our enthusiastic support to advance the cultural life of Fairfax County,” says Michael Liberman, Chairman of the ArtsFairfax Board.

In addition to Liberman, the Executive Committee will include Lori Brown-Simmons, Executive Director, Fractional Firm Advisors, as Vice Chair; Dr. Maurice “Mo” Springer, President & CEO, Carinal Insurance & Financial Inc., as Secretary; and Amy Ginn, Director, PBMares, as Treasurer. The ArtsFairfax Board of Directors support a staff of 10 who serve the local arts sector in three core areas:

Funding

ArtsFairfax ensures the long-term financial sustainability of the local arts sector by annually investing $820,000 in a robust grants program for arts programming and arts nonprofits in Fairfax County, the City of Fairfax, and the City of Falls Church.

Workforce Development

The nonprofit hosts professional networking and social events and offers free-to-use platforms like the Artist Directory, Events Calendar, Jobs Board, and listing of Artist Calls and auditions on their website.

Creative Placemaking

In addition to the project management and execution of public art projects, ArtsFairfax hosts a Public Art Locator web application to crowdsource and map public art in Fairfax County.

New Board Member Bios

Samuel M. Adelmann is a trial lawyer who guides companies through all types of disputes, while also advising companies on management practices. He is a senior attorney with McGuireWoods in their Tysons office and has been practicing law in various capacities for nearly 15 years. Sam has a deep appreciation for the arts; his wife, a native of Northern Virginia, is an artist working in both graphic design and fine art painting. Sam is the father of three children who are all training to be young artists, in music, dance, and painting/drawing. Sam is deeply committed to and enjoys giving back to the Northern Virginia community.

Roya Chadab is an artist, curator, and cultural leader whose work centers on building platforms that bring people together through art, dialogue, and shared creative experiences. As Art Director of the Iranian American Community Center (IACC) at Pars Place, she has developed and led a dynamic program of exhibitions, performances, and public initiatives that engage both local and global perspectives. Under her leadership, IACC has grown into a vibrant cultural hub in the region, earning the 2025 ArtsFairfax Arts Impact Award while fostering a diverse network of artists, writers, performers, and cultural voices.

Bridging her artistic practice with her work as a cultural producer, Roya brings a strategic and deeply informed approach to program development, partnership building, and community engagement. Her experience spans curatorial practice, entrepreneurship, and cross-sector collaboration, enabling her to lead impactful cultural initiatives while remaining closely attuned to the evolving needs of artists. She holds a B.A. in Studio Arts from Smith College and pursued graduate studies in French Civilization at NYU in Paris. Roya is committed to strengthening inclusive arts ecosystems and advancing the role of artists within the broader cultural and civic landscape.

Tim Rizer has called Fairfax County home for over six decades. A successful entrepreneur with deep roots in both business and service, he has spent a lifetime creating opportunities through commerce and compassion. After earning degrees from Emory & Henry College and the University of Tennessee, he founded Item, Inc., growing it into a leading international distributor of printer and copier supplies over the course of 45 years. After the 2008 financial crisis, Tim assumed control over a Real Estate Investment Trust fund with over 1800 investors. His business success became a platform for something greater: investing in the soul of his community.

Tim is one of the region's most steadfast champions of the arts. As the longest-serving board member and former Chairman of the Workhouse Arts Center, he has worked tirelessly to ensure that art remains not only accessible but celebrated. Beyond the arts, his leadership spans countless civic initiatives: Past President of the South County Federation, Founder and Past Chairman of the South Fairfax Chamber of Commerce, and an active supporter of the Lorton Community Action Center. His service on the Lorton Visioning Task Force is helping shape a brighter future for generations to come.

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