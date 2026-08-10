GRAMMY Award-winner Josh Groban brings his Stage, Screen and Symphony tour to Norfolk!

GRAMMY Award-winner Josh Groban is bringing his spectacular Stage, Screen and Symphony tour to Norfolk on August 16, 2026 at Chartway Arena. Learn more about this unforgettable evening.

"Stage, Screen & Symphony" is a dazzling concert experience that weaves together the magic of Broadway, the power of film, and the grandeur of the orchestra. Josh Groban will perform unforgettable music from beloved stage productions and iconic movie scores, celebrating the songs that have defined some of the most memorable stories ever told. These shows will bring to life selections from Josh's new album "Cinematic," performed alongside the Virginia Symphony Orchestra.

The performance takes place on August 16, 2026, at 7:30 PM at Chartway Arena in Norfolk. This is a rare opportunity to experience Josh Groban's artistry in an intimate orchestral setting.

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