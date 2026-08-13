ArtsFairfax Boosts FY27 Operating Support Grants by $10,000

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For Fiscal Year 2027 (FY27), ArtsFairfax awards $601,900 in Operating Support Grants to 65 local arts nonprofits representing all arts disciplines and all nine Fairfax County magisterial districts as well as the City of Fairfax and the City of Falls Church. The FY27 ArtsFairfax Operating Support Grant allocation surpasses the FY26 Operating Support Grant allocation by $10,000 and the number of recipients increased by nine grantees over last year.

ArtsFairfax receives public funding for the arts and disburses funds through three grant opportunities: Operating Support, Project Support, and Ticket & Participation Subsidy. As the largest ArtsFairfax Grant program, Operating Support Grants provide funds for the basic operation of local nonprofit arts organizations.

The nonprofit has raised funding for ArtsFairfax Grants by a total of $20,000 with the remaining $10,000 intended for FY27 Project Support Grants. ArtsFairfax plans to disburse a total of $816,900 in FY27.

'Successful ArtsFairfax fundraising has enabled us to increase grants funding to local arts nonprofits. We are committed to raising funds that can be redistributed to arts organizations throughout the County, even while operating on an extremely lean budget,' says Stuart Holt, ArtsFairfax President & CEO.

ArtsFairfax awards a total of 65 Operating Support Grants in FY27, including:

31 small organizations with budgets under $100K

34 medium/large organizations with budgets over $100K

4 first-time recipients of an ArtsFairfax Grant

80% female leadership

31% BIPOC leadership

18% veteran leadership

Demand for public funding for the arts continues to grow. Compared to FY26 Operating Support Grant requests, ArtsFairfax saw an increase in applications as well as an increase in award requests of over $215,000. Total requested funding exceeded $1.4M.

Of the remaining ArtsFairfax Grant funds for FY27, which also includes a grant for the Fairfax County Poet Laureate, $170,000 will be awarded this Fall through Project Support Grants and $40,000 will be awarded in Ticket & Participation Subsidy Grants, which are available on a rolling basis through June 30, 2027, or until funds are depleted.

For more information about ArtsFairfax Grants, visit ArtsFairfax.org/Grants.

FY27 OPERATING SUPPORT GRANTEES

1st Stage — Providence

Acting For Young People, Inc. — Braddock

Alchemy Ballet — Dranesville

American Youth Philharmonic Orchestras — Mason

Artisans United, Inc. — Mason

ArtSpireVA — Mount Vernon

BalletNova Center for Dance — Mason

Better Said Than Done — Braddock

Cappies of the National Capital Area — Providence

Choy Wun Dance Troupe, Inc — Braddock

City of Fairfax Band Association, Inc. — City of Fairfax

City of Fairfax Theatre Company — City of Fairfax

Community Art For Everyone — Mason

Conservatory Ballet Foundation — Dranesville

Creative Cauldron Stage — City of Falls Church

Daily Poetry Association — Braddock

Fairfax Choral Society — Mason

Fairfax Jubil-Aires — Springfield

Fall for the Book, Inc. — Braddock

Gin Dance Company — Hunter Mill

Good Beats — Dranesville

Great Falls Philharmonic — Dranesville

Iranian-American Community Center - Pars Place — Providence

Little City Concerts — City of Falls Church

McLean Community Players — Dranesville

McLean Project for the Arts — Dranesville

Mosaic Harmony — Providence

Music for Life — Braddock

New Dominion Chorale — Dranesville

NextStop Theatre Company — Dranesville

Northern Virginia Chorale — Braddock

Northern Virginia Community Orchestra — Mount Vernon

Providence Players of Fairfax — Mason

Public Art Reston — Hunter Mill

Reston Community Orchestra — Hunter Mill

Reston Community Players — Dranesville

Shakespeare Opera Theatre — Dranesville

Sopranessence — Mason

STARS Performing Arts Company — Springfield

StringTime — Braddock

Tephra Institute of Contemporary Art — Hunter Mill

The Amadeus Concerts, Inc. — Dranesville

The Capital Wind Symphony — Dranesville

The Choralis Foundation — Hunter Mill

The Fairfax Ballet Company — Sully

The McLean Symphony — Dranesville

The National Concert Band of America — Springfield

The Reston Chorale — Hunter Mill

The Vienna Jammers Percussion Ensemble, Inc. — Hunter Mill

Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation — City of Falls Church

Traveling Players Ensemble, Inc. — Providence

Vienna Arts Society — Hunter Mill

Vienna Choral Society, Inc — Providence

Vienna Community Band, Inc. — Hunter Mill

Vienna-Falls Chorus — Providence

Vietnamese Literary and Artistic Club of the Washington Metro Area — Dranesville

Virginia Ballet Company and School — Braddock

Virginia Bronze Handbell Ringers of Northern Virginia — Franconia

Virginia Chamber Orchestra — Providence

Virginia Winds Academy, Inc. — Springfield

Vocal Arts of Fairfax, Inc. — Braddock

Voce Chamber Singers — Hunter Mill

Washington West International Film Festival — Providence

We Rock Cancer — Dranesville

Woodbridge Flute Choir — Springfield

ABOUT ARTSFAIRFAX

Driven by the belief that the arts are essential to our lives and strengthened by a diversity of perspectives, experiences, and audiences, ArtsFairfax is the nonprofit designated as Fairfax County's local arts agency. Their mission is to invest in and amplify the arts for all of the 1.2 million residents across Fairfax County, the City of Fairfax, and the City of Falls Church. By offering vital funding, advocacy, and professional opportunities to the local arts sector, ArtsFairfax promotes the arts' capacity to cultivate community and fuel social and economic growth. Incorporated as a 501(c)(3) in 1964, ArtsFairfax is funded in part by the County, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and National Endowment for the Arts, as well as corporations, foundations, and individuals.

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