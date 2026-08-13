ArtsFairfax Boosts FY27 Operating Support Grants by $10,000
Sixty-five nonprofits across Fairfax County and neighboring cities will share in the funding increase.
For Fiscal Year 2027 (FY27), ArtsFairfax awards $601,900 in Operating Support Grants to 65 local arts nonprofits representing all arts disciplines and all nine Fairfax County magisterial districts as well as the City of Fairfax and the City of Falls Church. The FY27 ArtsFairfax Operating Support Grant allocation surpasses the FY26 Operating Support Grant allocation by $10,000 and the number of recipients increased by nine grantees over last year.
ArtsFairfax receives public funding for the arts and disburses funds through three grant opportunities: Operating Support, Project Support, and Ticket & Participation Subsidy. As the largest ArtsFairfax Grant program, Operating Support Grants provide funds for the basic operation of local nonprofit arts organizations.
The nonprofit has raised funding for ArtsFairfax Grants by a total of $20,000 with the remaining $10,000 intended for FY27 Project Support Grants. ArtsFairfax plans to disburse a total of $816,900 in FY27.
'Successful ArtsFairfax fundraising has enabled us to increase grants funding to local arts nonprofits. We are committed to raising funds that can be redistributed to arts organizations throughout the County, even while operating on an extremely lean budget,' says Stuart Holt, ArtsFairfax President & CEO.
ArtsFairfax awards a total of 65 Operating Support Grants in FY27, including:
- 31 small organizations with budgets under $100K
- 34 medium/large organizations with budgets over $100K
- 4 first-time recipients of an ArtsFairfax Grant
- 80% female leadership
- 31% BIPOC leadership
- 18% veteran leadership
Demand for public funding for the arts continues to grow. Compared to FY26 Operating Support Grant requests, ArtsFairfax saw an increase in applications as well as an increase in award requests of over $215,000. Total requested funding exceeded $1.4M.
Of the remaining ArtsFairfax Grant funds for FY27, which also includes a grant for the Fairfax County Poet Laureate, $170,000 will be awarded this Fall through Project Support Grants and $40,000 will be awarded in Ticket & Participation Subsidy Grants, which are available on a rolling basis through June 30, 2027, or until funds are depleted.
For more information about ArtsFairfax Grants, visit ArtsFairfax.org/Grants.
FY27 OPERATING SUPPORT GRANTEES
- 1st Stage — Providence
- Acting For Young People, Inc. — Braddock
- Alchemy Ballet — Dranesville
- American Youth Philharmonic Orchestras — Mason
- Artisans United, Inc. — Mason
- ArtSpireVA — Mount Vernon
- BalletNova Center for Dance — Mason
- Better Said Than Done — Braddock
- Cappies of the National Capital Area — Providence
- Choy Wun Dance Troupe, Inc — Braddock
- City of Fairfax Band Association, Inc. — City of Fairfax
- City of Fairfax Theatre Company — City of Fairfax
- Community Art For Everyone — Mason
- Conservatory Ballet Foundation — Dranesville
- Creative Cauldron Stage — City of Falls Church
- Daily Poetry Association — Braddock
- Fairfax Choral Society — Mason
- Fairfax Jubil-Aires — Springfield
- Fall for the Book, Inc. — Braddock
- Gin Dance Company — Hunter Mill
- Good Beats — Dranesville
- Great Falls Philharmonic — Dranesville
- Iranian-American Community Center - Pars Place — Providence
- Little City Concerts — City of Falls Church
- McLean Community Players — Dranesville
- McLean Project for the Arts — Dranesville
- Mosaic Harmony — Providence
- Music for Life — Braddock
- New Dominion Chorale — Dranesville
- NextStop Theatre Company — Dranesville
- Northern Virginia Chorale — Braddock
- Northern Virginia Community Orchestra — Mount Vernon
- Providence Players of Fairfax — Mason
- Public Art Reston — Hunter Mill
- Reston Community Orchestra — Hunter Mill
- Reston Community Players — Dranesville
- Shakespeare Opera Theatre — Dranesville
- Sopranessence — Mason
- STARS Performing Arts Company — Springfield
- StringTime — Braddock
- Tephra Institute of Contemporary Art — Hunter Mill
- The Amadeus Concerts, Inc. — Dranesville
- The Capital Wind Symphony — Dranesville
- The Choralis Foundation — Hunter Mill
- The Fairfax Ballet Company — Sully
- The McLean Symphony — Dranesville
- The National Concert Band of America — Springfield
- The Reston Chorale — Hunter Mill
- The Vienna Jammers Percussion Ensemble, Inc. — Hunter Mill
- Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation — City of Falls Church
- Traveling Players Ensemble, Inc. — Providence
- Vienna Arts Society — Hunter Mill
- Vienna Choral Society, Inc — Providence
- Vienna Community Band, Inc. — Hunter Mill
- Vienna-Falls Chorus — Providence
- Vietnamese Literary and Artistic Club of the Washington Metro Area — Dranesville
- Virginia Ballet Company and School — Braddock
- Virginia Bronze Handbell Ringers of Northern Virginia — Franconia
- Virginia Chamber Orchestra — Providence
- Virginia Winds Academy, Inc. — Springfield
- Vocal Arts of Fairfax, Inc. — Braddock
- Voce Chamber Singers — Hunter Mill
- Washington West International Film Festival — Providence
- We Rock Cancer — Dranesville
- Woodbridge Flute Choir — Springfield
ABOUT ARTSFAIRFAX
Driven by the belief that the arts are essential to our lives and strengthened by a diversity of perspectives, experiences, and audiences, ArtsFairfax is the nonprofit designated as Fairfax County's local arts agency. Their mission is to invest in and amplify the arts for all of the 1.2 million residents across Fairfax County, the City of Fairfax, and the City of Falls Church. By offering vital funding, advocacy, and professional opportunities to the local arts sector, ArtsFairfax promotes the arts' capacity to cultivate community and fuel social and economic growth. Incorporated as a 501(c)(3) in 1964, ArtsFairfax is funded in part by the County, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and National Endowment for the Arts, as well as corporations, foundations, and individuals.
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