Arts On The Horizon Announces 2019-2020 Season

Arts on the Horizon, a non-verbal theatre company for children ages zero to six, is excited to present its 7th season. As the first theatre company in the United States to stage performances specifically geared towards this age group, Arts on the Horizon shows are performed solely with sound, movement, and live music to engage children at any stage of language development and also children whose first language may not be English.

This exciting season will feature two new commissions; Squeakers & Mr. Gumdrop and Off the Page. Joining them will be a remount of our underwater adventure for babies and toddlers, By the Seashore, as well as a local tour of the Helen Hayes nominated show, Drumming with Dishes.



"Our seventh season here at Arts on the Horizon is all about change," says founder and producing artistic director Michelle Kozlak. "We have challenged our artists and creators to brainstorm new and innovative ways to engage our audiences. Our wonderful artistic team is hard at work utilizing their talents and creativity to make sure that the audience experience for the 2019-2020 season will be fresh and exciting. We can't wait to share it with you!"

The 2019-2020 Season

Squeakers & Mr. Gumdrop

Written and Directed by Natalie Cutcher and Amanda Forstrom

The Lab at Convergence: December 5-21, 2019

Atlas Performing Arts Center: December 27-31, 2019

Best for children ages 2-5 and their families.

One snowy winter morning, Mr. Gumdrop prepares for his annual holiday party! When an unexpected and curious mouse appears, Mr. Gumdrop's routine is thrown for a loop. Can these two wildly different characters work together to get the holiday preparations done in time? This nonverbal, imaginative production captures the magic of making new friends and sharing ideas to accomplish big goals.





Drumming with Dishes Local Tour

Written by David Kilpatrick

Tour Directed by Matt Bassett

Local Tour: February 17 - March 7, 2020

Atlas Performing Arts Center: March 11-15, 2020

Best for children ages 2-5 and their families

What happens when you invite someone very different from you to come over to play? Such an adventure awaits an energetic child when she introduces her shy imaginary friend to a very special kitchen. But instead of food, they'll cook up beautiful music! This gentle, whimsical adventure celebrates friendship and turning the ordinary into the extraordinary. Join us and discover what wonders can be accomplished through friendship!

Email tshearer@artsonthehorizon.org for booking information.



By the Seashore

Created by Kate Debelack and Betsy Rosen

Directed by Kate Debelack

The Lab at Convergence: March 20 - April 4, 2020

Best for children ages 0-2 and their families.

By the Seashore takes us on a magical journey to a place children love to visit - the beach! Young audience members are invited to explore all the amazing things we find on the shore, in the ocean, and in the sky; from birds and fish, to sand and water, and everything in-between! Using an imaginative mix of puppetry, movement, and sound, this sensory-filled production is specifically designed for babies and young toddlers.

Off the Page

Written and Directed by Ryan Sellers

The Lab at Convergence: May 7 - 23, 2020

Atlas Performing Arts Center: June 3 - 7, 2020

Best for children ages 3-6 and their families.

The magic of books can transport us to new worlds. Music, illustrations, and entire adventures can lift right off the page. When an imaginative young child falls asleep after reading a book, the stories come to life in their dreams. Using dance and music, this world premiere production will unfold around the audience. Watch a new world come to life right before your eyes!

Arts on the Horizon was founded as a professional, non-profit theatre company with a specific focus of providing high-quality performances and education programs for young people ages 0 to 6 and their families.

We have the utmost respect for children and want what may be their first theatrical experience to entertain them, challenge them, spark creativity, and enhance the imaginative play in which many children this age engage.

Each education program provides targeted exploration of themes and ideas in order to help children enhance their language development, socialization, and fine and gross motor skills. Our classes take place in a meaningful, nurturing environment where children can develop their sense of self and increase their knowledge and understanding of the world around them.

Since 2011, our nonverbal productions have been performed on the Kennedy Center's Millennium Stage, Atlas Performing Arts Center, Workhouse Arts Center, and other venues and schools in the DC metro area. In 2016, Arts on the Horizon was honored to be nominated for The John Aniello Award for Outstanding Emerging Theatre Company. In 2017, we were awarded a "50 for 50" Arts Inspiration Award by the Virginia Commission for the Arts in the category of "Emerging Arts Organization." Between 2018 and 2019, three of our productions were nominated for Helen Hayes Awards in the "Outstanding Production - Theater for Young Audiences" category.

Tickets start at $8 for children and adults and can be purchased online at www.ArtsOnTheHorizon.org or at the door on the day of the performance.





