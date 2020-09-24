1st Stage Announces Brand New Series Of Virtual Roundtable Discussions
1st Stage will introduce a brand-new series of Community Conversations: Virtual Roundtable Discussions. In these six forums, you'll get a chance to talk and share questions and thoughts with artists, actors, designers, musicians and directors about experiences they have faced as professional artists.
Building on the success of this summer's Community Conversations, the Virtual Roundtable Discussion will feature conversation between artists who will be speaking with each other on the topic for the first time. These artists are experts in their field, and will shed light on exciting and important topics in the American Theatre including parenting while working in theatre and reimaging the artistic landscape post
COVID-19. Artists participating in the Virtual Roundtable Discussions include Debra Kim Sivigny, Bob Barlett, Ron OJ Parsons, José Carrasquillo, Thembi Duncan, and more. Pre-registration is required and space is limited.
Registration for these free discussions is available now at www.1ststage.org.
About the Virtual Round Table Discussion Series:
A Designer's View
The Challenges That Face Designers Who Identify as Female
October 10, 2020 2:00 PM
Redefining the Classics
Who and What Defines the Nature of Classical Theatre
October 17, 2020 2:00 PM
You're Majoring in What?
The Journey to Become a Theatre Artist Against Your Parents' Wishes
October 24, 2020 2:00 PM
Waiting for Life to Begin!
October 31, 2020
Artists Re-Imagine Their Lives in Theatre Post COVID-19
2:00 PM
Theatre and Parenting
Raising Theatre Babies
November 7, 2020 2:00 PM
Music to My Ears
Musical Direction; The Other Sound Designer
November 14, 2020 2:00 PM