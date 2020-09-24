1st Stage Announces Brand New Series Of Virtual Roundtable Discussions

Registration for these free discussions is available now.

1st Stage will introduce a brand-new series of Community Conversations: Virtual Roundtable Discussions. In these six forums, you'll get a chance to talk and share questions and thoughts with artists, actors, designers, musicians and directors about experiences they have faced as professional artists.

Building on the success of this summer's Community Conversations, the Virtual Roundtable Discussion will feature conversation between artists who will be speaking with each other on the topic for the first time. These artists are experts in their field, and will shed light on exciting and important topics in the American Theatre including parenting while working in theatre and reimaging the artistic landscape post

COVID-19. Artists participating in the Virtual Roundtable Discussions include Debra Kim Sivigny, Bob Barlett, Ron OJ Parsons, José Carrasquillo, Thembi Duncan, and more. Pre-registration is required and space is limited.

About the Virtual Round Table Discussion Series:

A Designer's View

The Challenges That Face Designers Who Identify as Female

October 10, 2020 2:00 PM

Redefining the Classics

Who and What Defines the Nature of Classical Theatre

October 17, 2020 2:00 PM

You're Majoring in What?

The Journey to Become a Theatre Artist Against Your Parents' Wishes

October 24, 2020 2:00 PM

Waiting for Life to Begin!

October 31, 2020

Artists Re-Imagine Their Lives in Theatre Post COVID-19

2:00 PM

Theatre and Parenting

Raising Theatre Babies

November 7, 2020 2:00 PM

Music to My Ears

Musical Direction; The Other Sound Designer

November 14, 2020 2:00 PM

