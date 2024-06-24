Review: WHEN HARRIET MET SALLY by New Players Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A lovely wee treat- perfect for a early evening or afternoon

When Harriet met Sally by Cherol Filbee is a short one act play that centres on two main characters, Sally a florist who is about to go on a short holiday with her new man and Harriet, his wife.

It takes place at Sallys florist shop after closing, before she heads off to the airport for a long weekend away on the Gold Coast. Harriet comes to see who her husband has been dating. She finds Sally to be different to her husbands normal girlfriends and the two find common ground and under different circumstances, would likely enjoy each others company.

The show only runs 45 mins, but the two cast members Sarah Upston as Sally and Victoria Wilks as Harriet make the most of their time on stage and give believable performances.

The set is functional, with all props used well. I particularly enjoyed the fact that director Yvonne Fisher created movement throughout the play, making it visually interesting to the audience and not just two people delivering lines.

Lighting was simple but effective,

I don't want to say too much more about the plot and what happens, but I enjoyed the afternoon I spent at the theatre,

