Live Nation and Waikato Regional Property Trust Announce New Waikato Regional Theatre

Live Nation New Zealand will operate the new Waikato Regional Theatre in a partnership with Waikato Regional Property Trust. Set to open late-2025 in the heart of Hamilton, the theatre will expand the number of live music shows and other live events in New Zealand’s fastest growing city.

The world-class and state-of-the-art venue will have a total capacity of 1,300 with standing and seated configurations. This new theatre will also boost economic development – expanding Waikato’s night-time economy and domestic tourism, creating employment opportunities, alongside pathways for industry professionals, and positive economic impact to local hospitality and accommodation providers.

Mark Kneebone, Managing Director of Live Nation New Zealand said, ”We can’t wait to bring some top-tier local and international talent to the stage in Hamilton. It’s a diverse and growing city and we relish our role in contributing to the regional arts and entertainment communities across Aotearoa as custodians of this venue.”

Alex Klos, COO of Live Nation Australasia said “Live Nation is thrilled to contribute to the effort to elevate arts and entertainment in the Waikato while bringing our global network and venue management expertise to what will be a world-class theatre. This wouldn’t be possible without the incredible belief and investment from the Waikato community and Waikato Regional Property Trust to make this venue a reality.”

Ross Hargood, Chairman of the Waikato Regional Property Trust said, “Our Partnership with Live Nation is the single most effective way to realise the vision for the Theatre project, as it guarantees the top international and national touring shows can and will visit, that local productions have a top-of-the-line fully resourced venue on their doorstep, and that community, cultural and civic access is affordable and well supported logistically.

This agreement with Live Nation delivers on our promise to ‘Share the Stage’ and means the Waikato Regional Theatre now has a sustainable and resilient business model that will offer fantastic experiences to audiences, hugely invigorate the Hamilton CBD, and realise substantial economic benefits and advantages for the wider city and region.”

Accommodating lovers of comedy, theatre, family entertainment and all music genres, Live Nation will program the venue which will also include community access for cultural organisations and institutions including kapa haka, orchestras, ballet, and local performing arts.

Live Nation and the Waikato Regional Theatre welcome all enquiries and bookings in anticipation of the completion of building works and the theatre launch.

Across Australia and New Zealand, Live Nation oversees a venue portfolio including Spark Arena in New Zealand, the Tuning Fork in Auckland and San Fran in Wellington. Also in the portfolio is the Palais Theatre and Festival Hall in Melbourne, Anita’s Theatre in Thirroul, New South Wales, along with the Fortitude Music Hall and The Triffid in Brisbane, and Hindley Street Music Hall in Adelaide.

