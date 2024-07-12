Liv Tennet to Present New Dance Show FOR YOU TO KNOW AND ME TO FIND OUT at Basement Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Liv Tennet has made a career out of telling other people's stories, but her latest project is more personal.

In her upcoming solo dance show, multi-hyphenate artist Liv Tennet digs deep into identity crisis in new motherhood, the all too familiar mum-juggle, and the never-ending quest of trying to have it all. While questioning what 'it all' actually is.

Juggling her time as an actor, dancer, singer, choreographer and being a hands-on mother has been 'joyous, maddening and exhausting' says Liv. For You to Know and Me to Find Out explores 'trying to keep both a small human and your artistic identity alive.'

Tennet has performed professionally since a young age as an actor, dancer and singer, and has appeared in numerous New Zealand and Australian screen productions, including long-standing roles in television's 800 Words, Shortland Street and Power Rangers and as the voice of Kiri in the award-winning local animated series Kiri and Lou. After many years of training in tap, ballet, jazz, contemporary and hip hop, Liv now choreographs for television, film and theatre, as well as choreographing and appearing in music videos for NZ and International Artists.

Liv takes on her first solo work in For You to Know and Me to Find Out, which features a soundtrack as eclectic as her child's palate, drawing on a wide range of dance genres that showcase Liv's diverse movement skillset. Sound engineer and musician Tom Broome (Aaradhna, Tami Neilson, Home Brew) is the music supervisor for the show, while the 2024 Fred Award-winning comedian and theatre maker Barnie Duncan (Different Party, Bunny) has carried the dramaturgy.

An uplifting, funny and honest show that's not just for the mothers, For You to Know and Me to Find Out plays for just five nights as part of Basement Theatre's Winter season.

Performance Details

For You to Know and Me to Find Out plays

Dates: 6 - 10 August, 8pm

Venue: Basement Theatre

Tickets: Pay What You Can (Tickets starting from $8)

Bookings: iticket.co.nz or phone 09 361 1000

Comments