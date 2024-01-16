Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in New Orleans!
POPULAR
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Meghann King - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Gaye Lynn Ambeau - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre
Best Dance Production
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Larry and Linda Schexnaydre - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Brandon Guillory - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge
Best Ensemble
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Hannah Joseph - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Elizabeth Olah - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre
Best Musical
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Ellie Haxthausen - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Clay Donaldson - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge
Best Play
THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Eric Mistretta - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Justin Blanchard - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Gage Blackwell - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Stephen Atkins - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Ascension Community Theatre
Videos
|Dog Man: The Musical
Lafon Arts Center (5/19-5/19)
|Come From Away
Baton Rouge River Center [Theatre for the Performing Arts] (2/25-2/25)
|Annie
Saenger Theatre (4/05-4/07)
|The Laramie Project
Theatre Baton Rouge (2/16-2/25)
|Les Miserables
Saenger Theatre (1/30-2/04)
|Steel Magnolias
Theatre Baton Rouge (4/19-4/28)
|Come From Away
Lafon Arts Center (2/24-2/24)
|Ain't Too Proud
Saenger Theatre (2/27-3/03)
|On Your Feet
The Strand Theatre (1/26-1/26)
|Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella
Theatre Baton Rouge (6/14-6/30)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You