Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in New Orleans!

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Meghann King - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Gaye Lynn Ambeau - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre

Best Dance Production
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Larry and Linda Schexnaydre - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Brandon Guillory - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge

Best Ensemble
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Hannah Joseph - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Elizabeth Olah - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre

Best Musical
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Ellie Haxthausen - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Clay Donaldson - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge

Best Play
THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Eric Mistretta - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Justin BlanchardBEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Gage Blackwell - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Stephen Atkins - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Ascension Community Theatre



