Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Meghann King - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Gaye Lynn Ambeau - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre

Best Dance Production

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Larry and Linda Schexnaydre - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Brandon Guillory - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge

Best Ensemble

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Hannah Joseph - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Elizabeth Olah - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre

Best Musical

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Ellie Haxthausen - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Clay Donaldson - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge

Best Play

THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Eric Mistretta - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Justin Blanchard - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Gage Blackwell - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Slidell Little Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Stephen Atkins - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Theatre Baton Rouge

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Ascension Community Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

Ascension Community Theatre