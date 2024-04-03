BORN WITH TEETH to be Presented at Le Petit Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The early 1590s was a dangerous time for poets in England, with an aging ruler, an oppressive police state, and restless, polarized people seething with paranoia. Liz Duffy Adams penned the comedic play Born with Teeth and placed the great Christopher "Kit" Marlowe with up-and-comer William Shakespeare in the back room of a pub to collaborate on a history play cycle.

Navigating the perils of art under a totalitarian regime are Ian Hoch as Christopher Marlowe and Dylan Hunter as William Shakespeare. And making his Le Petit directorial debut is Michael Aaron Santos, breathing life into this story and creating a world that audiences will feel they're a part of.

"Liz Duffy Adams' hilarious play is a battle of wits from two of the greatest minds of the Elizabethan era - William Shakespeare and Christopher Marlowe," states Le Petit Theatre's Producing Executive Director, Don-Scott Cooper. "Ian Hoch and Dylan Hunter bring tremendous chemistry and humor to their portrayals of these titans of English theatre. We are thrilled to produce this Louisiana premiere!"

Born with Teeth at Le Petit Theatre starts with opening night on Friday, April 26th, and runs through April 12th. Preview night is Thursday, April 25th, with discounted tickets for all seats. Students of all ages can purchase discounted tickets for all shows.

Understudy for this show is Drew Stroud, who will perform at the matinee on May 2 as Christopher Marlowe, and other performances as needed.

Joining Santos on the creative team are Lucas Harms (Scenic Design), Laura Sirkin-Brown (Costume Design), Diane K. Baas (Lighting Design), Ryan Wiles (Sound Design), Amy Chaffee (Dialect Coach), and Deborah Morrissey (Properties Designer).

"A smart comedy, the kind that makes you laugh." - Play off the Page

"We spend ninety minutes watching a game between the best writers of their time. The stakes range from who can be the most clever, to life and death." - Broadway World

The final show of the 2023-24 Season at Le Petit is The Importance of Being Earnest (June 6-23, 2024). The 2024-25 Season will be announced at the end of April.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

OPENING NIGHT: Friday, April 26 at 7:30 PM.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE: April 25 - May 12, 2024 | Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 PM; 3:00 PM Sunday afternoons. Saturday, May 11 matinee performance at 2:00 PM. Student matinee performance Thursday, May 2 at 10:00 AM.

WHERE: LE PETIT THEATRE - 616 St. Peter St. New Orleans LA 70116 | 504.522.2081

BOX OFFICE: 504.522.2081 x 1 or lepetittheatre.com

TICKETS: Single tickets range from $35-$70. $15 student tickets are available for every performance. Groups of 10 or more may contact the box office to receive a 20% discount.