Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards
The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: LaDaisha Bowles-Webber - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts
Runners-Up: Jeoffery Harris Jr. - JUNIE B. JONES - Playmakers of Baton Rouge Ainsley Shelsta - ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA - Brookings Community Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Tiffany Morgan - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts
Runners-Up: Melissa Bush - ANNIE - Playmakers of Baton Rouge, Melissa Bush - JUNIE B. JONES - Playmakers of Baton Rouge, Elizabeth Newcomer - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage
Best Direction Of A Musical
Winner: Ed Tiger Verdin - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts
Runners-Up: Kelly Fouchi - MATILDA - Rivertown Arts, Gary Rucker - ELF THE MUSICAL - Rivertown Arts, Gary Rucker - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rivertown Arts
Best Direction Of A Play
Winner: Shane Stewart - WOLVES - Playmakers of Baton Rouge
Runners-Up: Lilly McGill - CLUE - Theatre Baton Rouge, Dr. John 'Ray' Proctor - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage, G.D. Kimble - SWEAT - Swine Palace Productions
Best Ensemble Performance
Winner: THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts
Runners-Up: SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre Baton Rouge, ANNIE - Playmakers of Baton Rouge, WOLVES - Playmakers of Baton Rouge
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Mackenzie Burleigh - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts
Runners-Up: C Touchet - ANNIE - Playmakers of Baton Rouge, Joan Long - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage, C. Doucet - SWEAT - Swine Palace Productions
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Winner: Kenneth Perry - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts
Runners-Up: Nicholas Hersh - LOUISIANA PHILHARMONIC WITH TANK AND THE BANGAS - Orpheum Theatre Carlos Miguel Prieto - LOUISIANA PHILHARMONIC IN JAY WEIGEL'S WATERS GRAVITY - Orpheum Theatre
Best Musical
Winner: THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts
Runners-Up: JUNIE B. JONES - Playmakers of Baton Rouge, WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Baton Rouge, ANNIE JR. - Center Stage Performing Arts
Best Performer In A Musical
Winner: Adolph Davis - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts
Runners-Up: Molly Kate Skupien - WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Baton Rouge, Grace Noel - ANNIE - Playmakers of Baton Rouge, Adelaide Overall - ANNIE - Playmakers of Baton Rouge
Best Performer In A Play
Winner: Kaitlyn Stockwell - CLUE - Theatre Baton Rouge
Runners-Up: Marion Beinvenu Mayfield - CLUE - Theatre Baton Rouge, Alana Johnson - SWEAT - Swine Palace Productions, LaDonna Ouerdraogo - SWEAT - Swine Palace Productions
Best Play
Winner: CLUE - Theatre Baton Rouge
Runners-Up: WOLVES - Playmakers of Baton Rouge, STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre, PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Ed Tiger Verdin - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts
Runners-Up: Joan Long - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage Duncan Becker - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Drew Schnabel - ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA - Brookings Community Theatre
Runners-Up: Amarak Skinner - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Winner: Jenee Crowther - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts
Runners-Up: Jacob Chauvin - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre Baton Rouge, Joey Fields - ANNIE - Playmakers of Baton Rouge, Savannah Chaisson - ELF THE MUSICAL - Rivertown Arts
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Winner: Carrie McClanahan - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre
Runners-Up: Janie Isham - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre, Ellie Koerner - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre, Michelle Mack - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
Winner: ANNIE JR. - Playmakers Baton Rouge
Runners-Up: WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Baton Rouge, MATILDA - CYT Baton Rouge, ANNIE JR. - Center Stage Performing Arts
Favorite Local Theatre
Winner: Theatre Baton Rouge
Runners-Up: Rivertown Arts, Crescent City Stage, Swine Palace Productions