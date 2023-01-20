Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: LaDaisha Bowles-Webber - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts



Runners-Up: Jeoffery Harris Jr. - JUNIE B. JONES - Playmakers of Baton Rouge Ainsley Shelsta - ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA - Brookings Community Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Tiffany Morgan - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts



Runners-Up: Melissa Bush - ANNIE - Playmakers of Baton Rouge, Melissa Bush - JUNIE B. JONES - Playmakers of Baton Rouge, Elizabeth Newcomer - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Ed Tiger Verdin - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts



Runners-Up: Kelly Fouchi - MATILDA - Rivertown Arts, Gary Rucker - ELF THE MUSICAL - Rivertown Arts, Gary Rucker - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rivertown Arts

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Shane Stewart - WOLVES - Playmakers of Baton Rouge



Runners-Up: Lilly McGill - CLUE - Theatre Baton Rouge, Dr. John 'Ray' Proctor - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage, G.D. Kimble - SWEAT - Swine Palace Productions

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts



Runners-Up: SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre Baton Rouge, ANNIE - Playmakers of Baton Rouge, WOLVES - Playmakers of Baton Rouge

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Mackenzie Burleigh - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts



Runners-Up: C Touchet - ANNIE - Playmakers of Baton Rouge, Joan Long - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage, C. Doucet - SWEAT - Swine Palace Productions

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Kenneth Perry - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts



Runners-Up: Nicholas Hersh - LOUISIANA PHILHARMONIC WITH TANK AND THE BANGAS - Orpheum Theatre Carlos Miguel Prieto - LOUISIANA PHILHARMONIC IN JAY WEIGEL'S WATERS GRAVITY - Orpheum Theatre

Best Musical

Winner: THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts



Runners-Up: JUNIE B. JONES - Playmakers of Baton Rouge, WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Baton Rouge, ANNIE JR. - Center Stage Performing Arts

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Adolph Davis - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts



Runners-Up: Molly Kate Skupien - WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Baton Rouge, Grace Noel - ANNIE - Playmakers of Baton Rouge, Adelaide Overall - ANNIE - Playmakers of Baton Rouge

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Kaitlyn Stockwell - CLUE - Theatre Baton Rouge



Runners-Up: Marion Beinvenu Mayfield - CLUE - Theatre Baton Rouge, Alana Johnson - SWEAT - Swine Palace Productions, LaDonna Ouerdraogo - SWEAT - Swine Palace Productions

Best Play

Winner: CLUE - Theatre Baton Rouge



Runners-Up: WOLVES - Playmakers of Baton Rouge, STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre, PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Ed Tiger Verdin - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts



Runners-Up: Joan Long - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage Duncan Becker - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Drew Schnabel - ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA - Brookings Community Theatre



Runners-Up: Amarak Skinner - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Jenee Crowther - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts



Runners-Up: Jacob Chauvin - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre Baton Rouge, Joey Fields - ANNIE - Playmakers of Baton Rouge, Savannah Chaisson - ELF THE MUSICAL - Rivertown Arts

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Carrie McClanahan - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre



Runners-Up: Janie Isham - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre, Ellie Koerner - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre, Michelle Mack - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: ANNIE JR. - Playmakers Baton Rouge



Runners-Up: WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Baton Rouge, MATILDA - CYT Baton Rouge, ANNIE JR. - Center Stage Performing Arts

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Theatre Baton Rouge



Runners-Up: Rivertown Arts, Crescent City Stage, Swine Palace Productions