WORSHIP MY ORGAN Comes to One Eyed Jack's as Part of Jazz Fest

Worship My Organ, a long-running tradition during the New Orleans Jazz Fest season, will return in 2022 with a soul-cleansing, "daze between" blowout at the new One Eyed Jacks on Tuesday, May 3rd alongside Adam Deitch & Friends [get tickets].

Appearing for the first time as part of Live For Live Music's Fest by Nite lineup, this year's Worship My Organ supergroup will showcase a pair of world-renowned organists, John Medeski (Medeski Martin & Wood) and Robert Walter (The Greyboy Allstars, Mike Gordon). Joining them will be acclaimed drummer Adam Deitch (Lettuce, Break Science) and enigmatic saxophonist Skerik. This incredible roster of players will add to a long history of incendiary Hammond highlights when Worship My Organ makes its triumphant return during the first Jazz Fest since 2019.

Ahead of the headlining performance, Deitch will host his own all-star Adam Deitch & Friends set featuring Lettuce guitarist Adam "Shmeeans" Smirnoff, Snarky Puppy keyboardist Shaun Martin, Anderson .Paak/Silk Sonic trumpeter Maurice "Mobetta" Brown, and Dumpstaphunk bassist/vocalist Nick Daniels III.

One Eyed Jacks has long been a staple of Live For Live Music's Fest by Nite lineups, hosting an array of sold-out, one-of-a-kind shows through the years. While the club closed up shop at 615 Toulouse Street in 2020, it re-opened in early 2022 at 1104 Decatur Street, the former home of venues like Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville and B.B. King's Blues Club. This unique late-night with Worship My Organ and Adam Deitch & Friends will serve as L4LM Fest by Nite's only event at the new One Eyed Jacks this year.

Tickets for Worship My Organ with Adam Deitch & Friends at One Eyed Jacks on Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022 are on sale now.