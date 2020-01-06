VIAGARA FALLS to Open at the Westwego Performing Arts Theatre

Jefferson Performing Arts Society presents Joao Machado and Lou Cutell's comedy stage play, Viagara Falls at the Westwego Performing Arts Theatre.

Viagara Falls tells the story of two widowers who are life long friends, a buxom call girl, and the wonders of a little blue pill. The action takes place in the apartment of Charley on his 77th birthday. The show examines the importance of friendships, the realization that emotions don't diminish with age, and the idea that feeling wanted can be the difference between living and just existing.

Viagara Falls is a Real Treat!

John Lowe directs the comedy with Dana Maksymova as stage manager.

The play stars Wayne Gonsoulin and David Jacobs as best friends, Charley Milhouse and Moe Crubbs, with Alison Logan as Jacqueline Tempest.

The stage is set with scenic design by Cassidy Lilly, lighting by Zachary Brommer, costumes by Ashley Smith, and props by Stephanie Ouimet. Trenton Thomas serves as sound designer.

Viagara Falls is presented January 17 - February 9, at the Westwego Performing Arts Theatre (177 Sala Avenue, Westwego, LA). Regular ticket price is $35 with discounts for Seniors, Military, and Students, and may be purchased online at www.jpas.org or by calling 504-885-2000.

When:

January 17 - February 9, 2020

Friday & Saturday at 7:30 PM

Sunday at 2:00 PM

Where:

Westwego Performing Arts Theatre

177 Sala Avenue | Westwego, LA 70094

Admission:

Reserved Seating

Regular Price $35 (Discounts for Seniors, Military, Students, Children)

$5 off for Groups 10+, $10 off for Groups 20+

*$2.00 ticketing fee added per ticket*

Tickets may be purchased online at www.jpas.org, by calling 504-885-2000, or at the JPAS Administrative/Box office (1118 Clearview Parkway | Metairie, LA 70001), Monday - Friday: 9am - 5pm.





