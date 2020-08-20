Theatre Baton Rouge Will Present AMERICAN SON
Performances will be held September 24-October 4, 2020.
Theatre Baton Rouge has announced it will present a production of American Son with a socially-distanced audience.
American Son features a book by Christopher Demos-Brown, and is directed by Greg Williams, Jr. with assistant director Andrew Vessel.
An estranged bi-racial couple must confront their feelings about race and bias after their son is detained by local police following a traffic stop incident. Their disparate histories and backgrounds inform their assumptions as they try to find out what happened to their son.
TICKETS - $36
STUDENTS - $26
Learn more and buy tickets at http://theatrebr.org/americanson.html.