Theatre Baton Rouge Will Present AMERICAN SON

Theatre Baton Rouge has announced it will present a production of American Son with a socially-distanced audience.

Performances will be held September 24-October 4, 2020.

American Son features a book by Christopher Demos-Brown, and is directed by Greg Williams, Jr. with assistant director Andrew Vessel.

An estranged bi-racial couple must confront their feelings about race and bias after their son is detained by local police following a traffic stop incident. Their disparate histories and backgrounds inform their assumptions as they try to find out what happened to their son.

TICKETS - $36

STUDENTS - $26

Learn more and buy tickets at http://theatrebr.org/americanson.html.

