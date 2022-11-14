The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival Will Host Online Auction

The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival is hosting its annual "Menagerie of Holiday Gifts," an online auction November 14 - December 3. The three-week auction is an annual fundraiser in preparation for the upcoming Festival in March. The organization has curated over 100 items to suit just about anyone's holiday gift list. Donors have given gift cards for dining, hotel stays, spa treatments, museum memberships, event tickets, and shopping trips, plus some unique items for the literary-minded. The auction is also a way to promote local businesses and nonprofits.

Highlights include:

One of a kind hand-jeweled Muses shoe with a Night of the Iguana theme.

Private tour of The Historic New Orleans Collection by its President/CEO.

Hand-crafted marionette of actress Laurette Taylor as Amanda Wingfield by artist Harry Mayronne.

A chance to be a judge at the Festival's popular Stella Shout, including VIP party on the balcony.

TWFest 2023 VIP Passes and two nights at the Hotel Monteleone.

Two-night stay at a writer's home on beautiful Bayou Lafourche.

Vintage rolled gold cuff bracelet from Wellington & Co.

Manuscript consultation with author C. Morgan Babst.

Dinner at Tennessee Williams' table at Galatoire's.

Two nights and dinner at the Scarlet Pearl.

Dinner and entertainment at Shrimp Boil Cabaret.

The auction is open for bidding November 14 - December 3 at www.one.bidpal.net/twfest

For more on the 2023 Festival, March 22 - 26, visit www.tennesseewilliams.net.