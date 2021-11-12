The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival Online Silent Auction Begins November 15
Buy unique holiday gifts online this season, and support TWFest NOLA.
The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival's annual online auction, "Menagerie of Holiday Gifts," (November 15 - December 4) features over 100 gift items for all ages, interests, and budgets.
Donors have provided unique items, including books, theatre packages, artwork, hotel stays, gift certificates, and more.
Highlights include:
- Actress Shirley Knight Autographed Rehearsal Script from Tennessee Williams' Last Play
- Tennessee Williams Handmade Marionette by Harry Mayronne
- Painting "A Streetcar Named Desire" by Ana Smyth
- VIP Pass to the World Famous Magic Castle in Hollywood, CA
- You Be the Judge at the Stella Shout!
- One-of-a-Kind Mardi Gras Krewe of Muses Shoe
- Painting "Boy 2020" by TIMOTHY CUMMINGS
- Box Seats to Anastasia at the Saenger Theatre
- Commander's Palace Gift Certificate
- Private Ghost Hunt with Bloody Mary in New Orleans
- 18' Strand of Freshwater Pearls
- Cocktail Party for 20 with Private Chef Michelle Basinki
- House of Blues Foundation Room VIP Club Membership
- Historic New Orleans Collection Tour of "Streetcar" Exhibit & Lunch
- One-Night Stay at Omni Royal Orleans Hotel
- Custom 11x14 Whimsical Pet Portrait
The auction opens November 15 and closes December 4. Shop with convenience and support the Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival's programming and educational outreach.
Let the bidding begin! https://bidpal.net/twfest