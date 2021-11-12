The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival Online Silent Auction Begins November 15

The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival's annual online auction, "Menagerie of Holiday Gifts," (November 15 - December 4) features over 100 gift items for all ages, interests, and budgets.

Donors have provided unique items, including books, theatre packages, artwork, hotel stays, gift certificates, and more.

Highlights include:

Actress Shirley Knight Autographed Rehearsal Script from Tennessee Williams' Last Play

Tennessee Williams Handmade Marionette by Harry Mayronne

Painting "A Streetcar Named Desire" by Ana Smyth

VIP Pass to the World Famous Magic Castle in Hollywood, CA

You Be the Judge at the Stella Shout!

One-of-a-Kind Mardi Gras Krewe of Muses Shoe

Painting "Boy 2020" by TIMOTHY CUMMINGS

Box Seats to Anastasia at the Saenger Theatre

Commander's Palace Gift Certificate

Private Ghost Hunt with Bloody Mary in New Orleans

18' Strand of Freshwater Pearls

Cocktail Party for 20 with Private Chef Michelle Basinki

House of Blues Foundation Room VIP Club Membership

Historic New Orleans Collection Tour of "Streetcar" Exhibit & Lunch

One-Night Stay at Omni Royal Orleans Hotel

Custom 11x14 Whimsical Pet Portrait

The auction opens November 15 and closes December 4. Shop with convenience and support the Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival's programming and educational outreach.

Let the bidding begin! https://bidpal.net/twfest