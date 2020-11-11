The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival Announces Online Auction MENAGERIE OF HOLIDAY GIFTS

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The annual auction runs November 16 - December 5.

The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival's annual online auction, "Menagerie of Holiday Gifts," (November 16 - December 5) features over 100 gift items for all ages, interests, and budgets. Stay safe and healthy this holiday season by bidding on items from your own home. Support local businesses by shopping our online auction of unique items, including jewelry, artwork, hotel stays, gift certificates, and more.

Highlights include:

Original painting of Tennessee Williams by artist TIMOTHY CUMMINGS featured on the TWFest program cover

Hotel stays from The Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery, Pontchartrain Hotel, and more

Dining from Café Degas, Brigtsens, Atchafalaya, Jacques Imo's, Mr. Gregory's Shrimp Boil Experience, Mandina's, and many more

Resort package including a two-night stay, dining, and golf from Scarlet Pearl Casino

A Tennessee Williams collection from New Direction Publishing

Glass Menagerie-themed Muses' shoe and parade swag

Clothing, accessories, jewelry from New Orleans boutiques

Cake a Month Package from Maurice's French Pastries

Excursions with Beyond the Bayou Swamp Tours, New Orleans Museum of Art, Ogden Museum of Southern Art, and more

Gift Baskets from Southern Candymakers, Aunt Sally's Praline Shop, French Truck Coffee, Blue Cypress Books, and more

The auction opens at 9 am CST November 16 and closes at 8 pm CST December 5. Shop with convenience and support the Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival's programming and educational outreach.

Let the bidding begin! https://bidpal.net/twfest

