The Skivvies to Perform Holiday Show at Le Petit Theatre for a Third Year

The Skivvies will return to Le Petit Theatre for their third year to perform classic Christmas tunes, comedic mashups, and nostalgic medleys. Gracing the stage in nothing but their underwear and instruments, performing eclectic covers and eccentric originals, The Skivvies: Stocking Stuffers will entertain audiences for this year's holiday show on December 17th and 18th.

Broadway's Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley bring their outrageous holiday show back to Le Petit Theatre with a fantastic roster of celebrity special guests. This undie-rock, comedy-pop, award-winning duo are ready to perform two nights of stripped-down, mashed-up versions of holiday favorites and more. Expect to see ukulele, eclectic cello, and an array of zany instruments. Special guests include Kathleen Monteleone, Kimberley Kaye, Geneva Joy, Greg Kata, Raion Ramsey, and Whitney Mixon. (subject to change)

Featured in People Magazine's Hottest Bodies Issue and as Sports Illustrated's Favorite New Band, The Skivvies' award-nominated live shows feature celebrity special guests having wild fun, packed with big voices and crazy harmonies...but no pants.

