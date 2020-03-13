The NOCCA Institute's ART&SOUL Gala Has Been Cancelled But the Auction is Still On

The NOCCA Institute has cancelled its 2020 ART&SOUL gala, which was scheduled to take place Saturday, March 21 on the campus of the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts. However, the Institute will hold its silent auction and Winner's Choice Raffle as planned, with special livestreams on Facebook and Instagram.

"We have heard from a number of donors, entertainers, and restaurant partners who are concerned about the continued spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus," said Sally Perry, executive director of The NOCCA Institute. "Given that, and given the advice of state and federal officials, we believe that the most responsible thing to do is cancel this year's gala."

However, the ART&SOUL silent auction--which is conducted online--will proceed as planned, as will the Winner's Choice Raffle. Items up for bid include a dinner for 10 with James Beard Award-winning Chef Stephen Stryjewski, a ride in the 2021 Orpheus parade (and a table for 10 at the Orpheuscapade ball!), and a week-long trip to Spain.

To view and bid on auction items or buy raffle tickets, please visit ArtAndSoulNOCCA.com. Anyone can bid on auction items or purchase raffle tickets, whether or not they've bought tickets to ART&SOUL. NOCCA Institute staff will lead walkthroughs of auction items on Facebook Live and Instagram Live on Saturday, March 21, from 6:30pm to 7:30pm. Bidding and raffle ticket purchases have been extended until Sunday, March 22, at 6pm.

Auction winners and the raffle winner will be notified when the auction closes and be given details about pickup options for their item(s). Delivery of auction items can also be arranged.

Everyone who has purchased a ticket or sponsorship for ART&SOUL will be contacted by email and by phone about refund options. The Institute depends on ART&SOUL to support its many programs for NOCCA students, faculty, and the community. Supporters who choose to donate all or a portion of their ticket/sponsorship purchase will receive a charitable contribution letter for their taxes.

For complete information about cancellation of the ART&SOUL gala, please visit ArtAndSoulNOCCA.com or call 504-940-2900.





