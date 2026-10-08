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The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Prieto Returns: Shostakovich No. 5 on Thursday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater in New Orleans. The program will be led by conductor Carlos Miguel Prieto and will feature violinist Aubree Oliverson.

The concert will open with Silvestre Revueltas’ Suite from Redes, followed by Sergei Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 2, featuring Oliverson as violin soloist. After intermission, the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Dmitri Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5. The complete program is scheduled to run approximately 90 minutes, including intermission.

Prieto will return to the podium for the program after serving as music director of the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra. The concert marks his return to the orchestra for a program centered on 20th-century orchestral works.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., with a pre-concert talk scheduled from 6:30 to 7 p.m. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. The performance is open to all ages.

The concert will take place at the Orpheum Theater, located at 129 Roosevelt Way in New Orleans. The historic theater serves as one of the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra’s primary performance venues.

Tickets are available through the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, with general admission tickets listed from $35. Tickets can be purchased through the orchestra’s official event page. The LPO also offers an Education Passport for $35 to eligible K-12 students, teachers and college students, providing access to qualifying concerts throughout the season.

The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra was formed in 1991 and presents a full season of orchestral concerts and community programming throughout the New Orleans area and the Gulf South. Its 2026-27 season includes performances at the Orpheum Theater and other venues in the region.

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