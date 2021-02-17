Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans Co-Artistic Director Releases Book TENNESSEE WILLIAMS 101

Augustin J Correro, Founding Co-Artistic Director of The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans is releasing a book this month, Tennessee Williams 101.

The book is based on Correro's popular lectures at the Tennessee Williams New Orleans Literary Festival and other fests nationally.

Like an alchemist, Tennessee Williams would dip his pen in reality and make precious, magical fiction out of it. This journey through his life focuses on the influence of specific people and places on selected works.

Adapted and expanded from the widely successful lecture created by Augustin J Correro for the annual Tennessee Williams New Orleans Literary Festival, this book is full of fascinating behind-the-curtain tidbits about the playwright the world knows along with analyses of characters he created and real-life people he moved among. These topics and more are doled out generously in this informative and entertaining look at a cultural icon.

The book will be released on February 21, 2021. Preorder now on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Tennessee-Williams-101-Augustin-Correro/dp/1455625345.