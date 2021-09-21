Taylor Bradley Appointed As Publicist For Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival

The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival, the largest literary and theatrical festival in Louisiana, has appointed Taylor Bradley, a Los Angeles-based writer / event coordinator, to the role of Publicist. Now in its 36th year, The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival has managed to overcome numerous challenges over the decades, the pandemic and Hurricane Ida included.

After successfully adapting to all virtual programming in 2021, the Festival is scheduled to take place in person March 23-27, 2022 and is shaping up to be one of the most exciting years to date. Taylor will be working closely with Managing Director, Tracy Cunningham, and Executive Director, Paul J. Willis, to promote the Festival on a larger scale than ever before.



Of her new position, Bradley stated, "We are hoping to bring together literary and theatrical lovers from across the country: from Los Angeles to Chicago to New York to New Orleans and everywhere in between. TWFest is a safe, inclusive, and inspirational respite for creatives to converge and celebrate the power and importance of storytelling." Annually, TWFest produces over 125 literary, theatrical, and cultural events in the French Quarter, and has featured guests such as Patricia Clarkson, John Goodman, Betty Buckley, Alan Cumming, and John Patrick Shanley. The Festival, a nonprofit literary arts organization, also produces the Saints + Sinners LGBTQ Literary Festival, held the same weekend as TWFest.

Originally from Los Angeles, Taylor's experience in the entertainment industry spans over 14 years. She has been a Press Guide for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences since 2015 and has worked for C-Suite Executives at HBO, CBS, Disney, and STX Entertainment since 2014. She holds a bachelor's degree in Theatre Arts (Playwriting) from the University of Iowa, and after graduation founded a non-profit theatre organization, 48 Hours Theatre, that staged world premieres in Los Angeles. Before accepting this promotion, Bradley had worked over 50 film premieres, gallery openings, festivals, galas, and award shows in California including The Academy Awards, The AACTA Awards, The Inaugural Frieze Los Angeles Festival, The Producers Guild of America Awards, and The American Film Market, but is excited to finally make the move to New Orleans.

The Festival's Managing Director, Tracy Cunningham said, "We're excited to have Taylor join our team and bring her skills and talents to this position. She not only has the experience and expertise needed for this role, but she is also familiar with the world of nonprofit arts organizations. Taylor keenly understands the power of the written word. In times like these, literature and theatre are irreplaceable tools for coping with challenging times. Taylor has been an asset for several years working directly with our patrons, and now she can really use her creativity and connections as our publicist."



Bradley has been working with the Festival as the Box Office Manager since 2019. She also produced The Stella Shout Heard 'Round the World which premiered at the 2021 Virtual Festival in lieu of the world-famous shouting contest that occurs in the French Quarter every year.

TWFest is held every March in the New Orleans French Quarter and hosts literary panels, writing workshops, theatrical performances, music events, author interviews, literary walking tours, and culinary and cocktail events. For information on the next Festival to be held March 23-27, 2022, visit: www.tennesseewilliams.net.