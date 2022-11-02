THE WAY WE SAY GOODBYE at Reimers Memorial Auditorium

Who: Southeastern Louisiana University Theatre

What: A premiere production of The Way We Say Goodbye by Donna Gay Anderson with Alumni and student cast to celebrate the inaugural year of Southeastern Theatre's new B.A. degree.

When: Wed-Sat. Nov. 16-19 at 7:30 pm

Where: Reimer's Memorial Auditorium, 305 E. Charles St. at Cherry.

Tickets: box office: 985-549-2115 or email: theatreboxoffice@southeastern.edu

For more information and a link to our box office, visit our website: www.selu.edu/theatre

Southeastern Louisiana University Theatre celebrates its new B.A. in Theatre degree with the premiere production of The Way We Say Goodbye written and directed by Southeastern alumna Donna Gay Anderson, with a community of fifteen actors of alums and current students. As Southeastern Theatre's performance venues are under renovation, performances will be at Reimer's Memorial Auditorium, 305 E. Charles St. Nov. 16-19 at 7:30. Tickets are $20 and $15 for non-SLU students, military, faculty, and seniors.

Written and directed by Hammond playwright and Southeastern alumna Donna Gay Anderson. Featured in the cast are alums and current students: Elizabeth Nichols, Brenna Barzenick, Brigid Tournoux, Sable Diaz, Lorna Culmone Bourgeois, Ashtyn Mondstiere, Bridgette Wilson, Chloe Williams, Carsyn Avegno, Brooke Saunier, Sue Gautier, Erin Depaula, Annabelle Snow, Anne-Liese Fox, Justin Davis, Kendel Smith, Charlie Vance, and Landon Scholle.

About the play:

Humans bid farewell to people, places, and things for a plethora of reasons and in countless ways, leading them to places of gratitude, shame, anger, joy, grace, fear, and reconciliation. The Way We Say Goodbye, a collage of 15 monologues with varying degrees of separation, introduces us to fourteen women and one man who celebrate, mourn, and sometimes cluelessly navigate the farewells that clear paths to the subsequent chapters of their lives. The run time is 90 minutes with no intermission.

About the Playwright and director, Donna Gay Anderson:

Donna Gay Anderson, a Southeastern alumna, is a playwright/lyricist whose dramatic works have been developed and presented in New York, North Carolina, Louisiana, and Kentucky. Her musical, High and Mighty, received multiple recognition awards at the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival. Her work has been developed at Southeastern and Chicago Dramatists and by artists from Kentucky Shakespeare. Donna Gay has served as a contributing writer for Dramatists Magazine and Musical Writers. Her short stories have been published in The Louisville Review and Arkansas Review. Currently, she is collaborating with composer Theodore Christman on two musicals: Unfolded, inspired by the life and work of humanitarian Susie Krabacher, and Dead Reckoning, inspired by the loss of Flight 19 in the Bermuda Triangle in 1945. She holds degrees from Southeastern, The National Shakespeare Conservatory, and Spalding University, plus memberships at the Dramatists Guild of America, The Playwright's Center of Minneapolis, and Chicago Dramatists. donnagayanderson.com.