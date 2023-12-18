Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards

Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Crescent City Stage

Now on stage through December 21st

By: Dec. 18, 2023

Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Crescent City Stage

In a festive and spirited adaptation of Charles Dickens’s timeless tale, the iconic miser Ebenezer Scrooge takes center stage in Crescent City Stage’s latest production, A CHRISTMAS CAROL.

Currently captivating audiences until December 21, this production promises a delightful twist on the classic story, inviting theatergoers to rediscover the magic of the holiday season.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL stands as one of the most widely recognized narratives with an enduring appeal that has led to countless adaptations and retellings, making its essence permeate popular culture with familiar story beats and iconic lines. The story follows Scrooge, a miserly and cold-hearted old man who despises Christmas and everything associated with it.

Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Crescent City Stage
Erin Cessna, Michael A. Newcomer,
Eleanor Humphrey, and Ryan Reilly
Photo by Brittney Werner

On Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by the ghost of Jacob Marley, his former business partner, who warns him of the consequences of a life consumed by greed and selfishness. Throughout the night, Scrooge encounters three more spirits—the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come. These spectral visitors take him on a journey through his own life, showing him pivotal moments that shaped his character and the impact of his actions on others.
However, defying the familiarity that often accompanies Dickens’ classic, Patrick Barlow’s unique adaptation is a refreshing interpretation that elicits genuine surprise while breathing new life into this well-loved tale without breaking it.

Don't let the small cast list fool you. A CHRISTMAS CAROL employs only five actors to bring its diverse cast of nearly 20-something characters to life. Michael Newcomer takes on the central role of Scrooge and LeBaron Thornton, Erin Cessna, Eleanor Humphrey and Ryan Reilly seamlessly portray the rest of the ensemble from the classic ghosts to a chiming clock.

This approach uses the same model of one of Barlow’s earlier works, a comedic adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock’s THE 39 STEPS, which used only four actors, with one actor assuming the lead and the remaining three tackling multiple roles.

Under the direction of Elizabeth Newcomer, the ensemble shines as they assume different characters, either changing their physicality, using a different accent or doing quick costume changes seamlessly, crafting a vibrant and captivating stage performance. It engages the audience and provides a rich experience for the actors involved. Rooted in theatrical innovation, A CHRISTMAS CAROL emerges as a true actor’s piece, incorporating various theatrical conventions, such as breaking the fourth wall to employing puppetry and shadow play.

Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Crescent City Stage
LeBaron Thornton, Eleanor Humphrey,
Ryan Reilly, and Erin Cessna
Photo by Brittney Werner

There are refreshing takes on the characters themselves. In this rendition, Newcomer’s portrayal of Scrooge maintains the character’s miserly essence but with a unique twist. This Scrooge is a cunning figure with playful charm. He derives pleasure from issuing a loan to a woman at a staggering 200 percent interest rate, with repayment expected within a week. This is the first time I’ve seen a Scrooge who actually enjoys Christmas from the profits he gains. Yet, in Scrooge’s journey of redemption, Newcomer also shows moments of vulnerability and tenderness.

The ensemble cast of Thornton, Cessna, Humphrey and Reilly delivered standout performances as they breathed life and nuance into the characters who surround Scrooge’s life. Thornton easily transitions between roles such as Cratchett, Young Scrooge and Marley’s Ghost. Cessna effortlessly navigates through her characters, from Scrooge’s older sister to a delightfully humorous Ghost of Christmas Present. Taking charge of the remaining female characters, including Mrs. Cratchett, Constance and the Ghost of Christmas Past, Humphrey proves to be equally gifted. Many laughs were gained each time the Ghost of Christmas Past corrected Scrooge that she was a ma’am and not a sir. Reilly adds another layer of excellence to the ensemble, bringing variety to roles such as Fred, the Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come and perhaps the cutest version of Tiny Tim I have seen since A Muppet Christmas Carol.

The design work is minimal but still very rich as it captures the feel of a “play within a play” as the wings are absent and costumes hang on street lamps. The projections created by James Lanius III, combined with the costumes designed by Jahise LeBouef, really bring the world of Dickensian London to life.

With fast-paced charm, comedic flair and a lot of theatre humor, A CHRISTMAS CAROL offers audiences a lively and entertaining journey through the well-loved holiday narrative that is perfect for the holidays.

