THE OUTSIDERS Will Come to the Saenger Theatre in September
Performances will run Sept. 29 through Oct. 4, 2026.
Broadway in New Orleans will launch its 2026-27 season with the New Orleans premiere of The Outsiders, playing the Saenger Theatre from Sept. 29 through Oct. 4, 2026. The musical, based on S.E. Hinton's novel and Francis Ford Coppola's film adaptation, arrives in Louisiana following its Tony Award-winning Broadway run and national tour. The production is part of the Broadway in New Orleans subscription series presented at the historic Saenger Theatre in downtown New Orleans
Adapted from S.E. Hinton's seminal novel and Francis Ford Coppola's film, this thrilling new musical features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration, and arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman, and direction by Tony Award® winner Danya Taymor. The Broadway production won the 2024 Tony Award for Best Musical.
In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders’ battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. The Outsiders navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging…and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”
Performances will take place at the Saenger Theatre, located at 1111 Canal Street in New Orleans. Tickets are available through Broadway in New Orleans and the venue's official ticketing platforms. Subscription packages for the 2026-27 season are currently on sale, with single-ticket information expected to be announced closer to the engagement.
|
Anastasia The Musical
Jefferson Perf Arts Center (4/09-4/18)
|
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts (10/23-10/31)
|
Finding Neverland
Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts (9/11-9/27)
|
Million Dollar Quartet
Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts (12/11-12/20)
|
Love, Loss, And What I Wore
Westwego Perf Arts Theatre (6/27-6/28)
|
The Addams Family
Sullivan Theater (7/17-8/02)
|
Hadestown: Teen Edition
Sullivan Theater (8/13-8/16)
|
A Mardi Gras Carol
Westwego Perf Arts Theatre (12/04-12/13)
|
The 39 Steps
Westwego Perf Arts Theatre (3/05-3/21)
|
Sweeney Todd
Westwego Perf Arts Theatre (11/06-11/22)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW