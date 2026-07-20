CLUE Will Come to the Saenger Theatre in 2027

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Clue will bring its national tour to New Orleans' Saenger Theatre for a limited engagement next year. Performances will run February 19-21, 2027.

Based on the classic Hasbro board game and the 1985 Paramount Pictures film, Clue is adapted from the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, with a stage script by Sandy Rustin and additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. Original music is by Michael Holland.

Set in 1954, the comedy follows six mysterious guests who gather at a secluded manor at the invitation of the enigmatic Mr. Boddy. When their host is murdered, the guests must work together to uncover the killer's identity while navigating a series of increasingly chaotic twists, hidden motives and unexpected revelations.

The production blends slapstick comedy with classic whodunit intrigue, bringing familiar characters including Colonel Mustard, Mrs. White and the butler to life on stage in a fast-paced theatrical adaptation of the beloved mystery.

Performances are scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 21 at 1 p.m. The production runs approximately 90 minutes and is recommended for ages 12 and up.

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