THE ADVENTURES OF TORTOISE AND HARE Comes to Jefferson Performing Arts Center

Locally based, internationally known Lightwire Theater, creators of fantastical light, technology, and music spectacles for all ages, are bringing their story The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Gen to the Jefferson Performing Arts Center for one matinee only, Sunday, September 24, at 2:00 p.m.

Based in New Orleans, the internationally touring Lightwire Theater was a semi-finalist on NBC's “America's Got Talent” in 2012 and winner of Tru TV's “Fake Off” in 2014. They are currently touring their newest show based on Aesop's fable “The Tortoise and The Hare.” In The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Generation, Lightwire continues the story ten years later, when tortoise and hare have children of their own. Smart phones and video games create a new landscape and new adventures, and Tortoise Junior and Lil' Hare must compete in a whole new kind of race. With dazzling visuals, poignant storytelling and the creative use of music from classical to pop, this production brings this classic tale into a brilliant new light.

This “electroluminescent” show is for all ages, and one that Broadway World calls “An eye-popping display of storytelling that's unlike anything you've ever seen”. Lightwire's puppetry-based neon creatures come to life when dancers wear wireless lights and perform in complete darkness. This experience that Rolling Stone calls “absolutely incredible” is for anyone who enjoys unique theatrical entertainment, live performance, and innovative dance.

For tickets, visit Click Here or call 504-885-2000. The presentation is onstage at Jefferson Performing Arts Center at 6400 Airline Drive in Metairie. There is free parking, and the box office opens one hour prior to showtime, at 1:00 p.m. Showtime is at 2:00 p.m.