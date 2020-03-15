See 'Em On Stage Cancels DRIVING MISS DAISY

See 'Em On Stage has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

On March 11, after a beautiful dress rehearsal for Driving Miss Daisy, the cast and crew met, talked, and came to the difficult decision that due to the growing threat and concern about COVID-19 and the CDC's current recommendation for "social distancing" as a means to help slow the spread of the virus, we cannot proceed with the March 13th-30th performances of this production.

Our cast and crew have all worked extremely hard to create a very special and unique reimagining of this Pulitzer-Prize winning play and we are all very sad and disappointed that we are in a situation where we will not be able to share the result of this work with our audiences at this time. However, we feel the responsible thing to do is to consider the health of our cast and our audiences as our top priority.

It is particularly heartbreaking to make this decision so close to our opening night date of March 13th; but the cast and crew of Driving Miss Daisy have been rewarded with a meaningful and memorable journey, even if we weren't able to arrive at our destination right now.

All current ticket holders will receive an immediate refund. We truly appreciate your understanding at this time and we wish everyone continued health and safety. -Christopher Bentivegna; Artistic Director/See 'Em On Stage





Related Articles Shows View More New Orleans Stories

More Hot Stories For You