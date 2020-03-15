Saenger Issues Statement On Upcoming Performances

Under the direction of Governor John Bel Edwards, large public gatherings in Louisiana with more than 250 people will be banned, effective immediately until Monday, April 13. Saenger is therefore suspending all performances at the Saenger Theatre and Mahalia Jackson Theater until further notice.

The following statement has been released:

At this time, we are working toward rescheduling some of our upcoming performances. We will communicate schedule changes via social media, email and our websites. Ticket holders will be contacted directly.

We will be monitoring the situation and look forward to welcoming you back to the Saenger Theatre and Mahalia Jackson Theater when we reopen.





