SNOW WHITE Comes to Jefferson Performing Arts Center in October

The performance is set for October 7, 2023.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

Based on a fairy tale by The Brothers Grimm, the ballet of Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs takes the vibrant style of a Disney animated movie and sets it to the musical motifs of Polish composer Bogdan Pavlovsky.

Not only will this inspire demanding young audiences, but the fantastical themes of this ballet will immerse even the most attentive adult. An imaginative atmosphere is matched with bright costumes and scenery, while brilliant technical dance and comedic acting bring a heartfelt love story to life.

We are thrilled to have the prime dancers from the National Opera and Ballet of Ukraine bring this enchanting tale to life on stage. Their talent and skill are unparalleled, and we know that audiences will be captivated by their exquisite performances.

This performance of "Snow White and Seven Dwarfs" promises to be a magical experience for audiences of all ages. Don't miss your chance to see these world-class dancers in action as they tell this beloved story through the beauty and grace of ballet. Mark your calendars for the performance and join us for an unforgettable evening of dance.




