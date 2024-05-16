JPAS to Offer Dollars For Scholars Scholarships To Theatre Summer Camps

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Thanks to a donation from a longtime supporter and performer, Jefferson Performing Arts Society (JPAS) is partnering with Jefferson Dollars for Scholars (JDFS) to offer six Jefferson Parish Schools students full scholarships for JPAS summer intensive theatre camps.

Jefferson Dollars for Scholars' mission is to support academically and financially deserving students in Jefferson Parish Schools by providing pathways to educational advancement. Their focus remains to award 4-year College Scholarships and Summer Enrichment Camp Awards for K-8 students.

To be eligible, summer enrichment scholarship recipients must have financial need, exhibit outstanding work ethic, and show interest in Art, Music, or STEM fields.

This year, thanks to a donation specifically earmarked for JPAS Theatre Kids! musical theatre summer program scholarships, JPAS was able to offer Jefferson Dollars for Scholars this unprecedented gift.

“Due to the generous donation of former JPAS Board member and regular performer, Wayne Gonsoulin, JPAS is now able to offer youth scholarships totaling up to $2,500 for years to come,” said Dennis G Assaf, JPAS Founder and Artistic Director. “Wayne appreciates the value of the performing arts and wants to share his passion. We hope this will introduce more children to the power and benefits of a comprehensive artistic experience.”

The fund is named the Jefferson Performing Arts Society Miriam Gonsoulin JPAS Theatre! Kids Scholarship Fund, in memory of Mr. Gonsoulin’s wife.

JPAS and JDFS have partnered for more than 30 years to offer summer enrichment opportunities, but this year marks the first year that this many students have been offered rewards.

"We are so excited for the six students who will learn, rehearse, enjoy, and perform with outstanding Jefferson Performing Arts professionals this summer," said Lisa Conescu, Executive Director of Jefferson Dollars for Scholars. "These will be life-changing experiences for our students. Who knows where they will go from here!”

Recipients will be announced and awarded at a ceremony in June.

