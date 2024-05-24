Betsy Wolfe, The Skivvies & More Set for Le Petit Théâtre du Vieux Carré's 2024-25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Le Petit Théâtre du Vieux Carré has revealed its 108th season, starting in October. Music - specifically pianos - plays a prominent role in the 2024-2025 season, with two full musicals, two plays with music, and one award-winning American drama. Full-season subscription packages are on sale now, with flexible partial packages and single-show tickets on sale later this year.

"We are excited to bring you three musicals this season," said Producing Executive Director, Don-Scott Cooper. In addition to our subscription season, we are planning several additional events including Tony nominee Betsy Wolfe in concert, and a return of The Skivvies for the holidays.

"Music and passion sit at the heart of our 108th season. These are two stalwart values within our New Orleans community, and we wanted to select a season that would entertain our audiences while engaging them at this core level of our shared humanity," proclaims Artistic Director, A.J. Allegra. "Each of these theatrical works will delight, surprise, and move our community. Our continued goal is for Le Petit to remind audiences why we attend and love the theatre. We want folks to leave our doors feeling enriched, entertained, and more full of life."

October 3 - 20, 2024

MURDER FOR TWO is the perfect blend of music, mayhem and murder! In this hilarious 90-minute show, two performers play 13 roles - not to mention the piano - in a witty and winking homage to old-fashioned murder mysteries. You won't want to miss this killer musical comedy! Book by Kellen Blair and Joe Kinosian. Lyrics by Kellen Blair. Music by Joe Kinosian.

January 9 - 26, 2025

It's 1958, and Jack Paar hosts the hottest late-night talk show on television. His favorite guest? Character actor, pianist, and wild card Oscar Levant. GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR explores the nexus of humor and heartbreak, the ever-dwindling distinction between exploitation and entertainment, and the high cost of baring one's soul for public consumption. Written by Doug Wright.

March 13 - April 6, 2025

With phenomenal music, memorable characters, and great storytelling, JERSEY BOYS follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop music history. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards and Olivier Awards, we'll take you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship that goes from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice. Music by Bob Gaudio. Lyrics by Bob Crewe.

May 1 - 18, 2025

In this brilliant and powerful drama, Sister Aloysius, a Bronx school principal, takes matters into her own hands when she suspects the young Father Flynn of improper relations with one of the male students. DOUBT, A PARABLE received the 2005 Tony Award for Best Play and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Written by John Patrick Shanley.

June 5 - 22, 2025

The inimitable Thomas "Fats" Waller rose to international fame with a jumpin' new beat, swing music. Although not quite a biography, AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' evokes this American original's delightful humor and infectious energy of as a versatile cast struts, strums and sings the songs that he made famous. Winner of the 1978 Tony Award for Best Musical. Music by Thomas "Fats" Waller. Conceived by Richard Maltby, Jr. and Murray Horwitz. Lyrics by Various.

HOW TO PURCHASE TICKETS

BOX OFFICE: 504.522.2081 x 1 or boxoffice@lepetittheatre.com

SUBSCRIPTION PACKAGES: Full-season subscription packages start at $155 for adults for Tier 2 and $260 for adults for Tier 1. Discounts are available for students, seniors, young professionals, educators, and active military through the Blue Star Families program. Contact the box office to purchase discounted or full-season Tier 2 subscription packages. Prices do not include fees. Titles subject to change.

