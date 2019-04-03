SISTER'S EASTER CATECHISM: WILL MY BUNNY GO TO HEAVEN? At Rivertown Theaters This April!

Fill your Easter basket with lots of laughs when Sister returns to explain it all once again and answer the all-important question - "will my bunny go to heaven?" !

Celebrate the Easter Season with Sister as she answers time worn questions like "Why isn't Easter the same day every year like Christmas?" and "Will My Bunny Go To Heaven?" Part pageant, and wholly hysterical, this latest of the sinfully funny Late Nite Catechism series unearths the origins of Easter bunnies, Easter eggs, Easter bonnets, Easter baskets, and of course those yummy Easter Peeps. Sister answers questions about pet heaven and the significance of those adorable baby chicks! Classroom participation is a must, so don't forget to wear your Easter bonnet and join Sister for this seasonal treat!

Sister's Easter Catechism is an uproarious piece of theater that takes audience members back - sometimes nostalgically, sometimes fearfully to the children they once were. The irrepressible Sister will teach everything you need to know about the Easter story, Easter bonnet fashion, Peeps and whether or not the Easter Bunny goes to Heaven. Listen carefully...The second half of class is a series of games testing the audience's retention of the Easter facts they've learned. Sister's Easter Catechism is part of the popular Late Night Catechism series, which was nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award in New York and is the longest running one woman show in Off-Broadway history. *Recommended for Adults Only*

Actress Diana Alioto, who has performed the role of Sister in national tours for entertainment events, will star in this seasonal hit!

Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts - Lagniappe Stage, 325 Minor St. in the heart of Rivertown, Kenner LA. Plenty of parking on the streets around the theater. Friday, April 19 8:00 pm, Saturday, April 20 2:00 pm & 8:00 pm. TICKET PRICE: $32 General Admission (plus tax and fee). Box Office: (504) 461-9475 or www.RivertownTheaters.com.





Related Articles Shows View More New Orleans Stories

More Hot Stories For You