SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Comes to Rivertown Theatres in September

Performances run September 8 - 24, 2023.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

Singin' in the Rain comes to Rivertown Theatres in September. A joyous Broadway adaptation of the beloved 1952 film brings the golden age of Hollywood to life with unforgettable songs and spectacular dance numbers.

Set in the glamorous world of Hollywood's transition from silent films to talkies, the show follows the charming and charismatic Don Lockwood as he navigates the challenges of fame, love, and the evolution of cinema. Bursting with memorable songs, dazzling dance numbers, and hilarious comedy, Singin' in the Rain captures the magic and excitement of the golden age of cinema. Audiences are transported to a bygone era, where the timeless story, sensational performances, and stunning production values make for an unforgettable theatrical experience.

Directed by: Ricky Graham

Mainstage, Run time: ~2 hrs, Rated: G





