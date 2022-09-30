Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rivertown Theaters Presents “Raise Your Voice 5” A Musical Revue

Produced & Performed by Rising Young Performers to Benefit Covenant House New Orleans

Sep. 30, 2022  

Rivertown Theaters Presents “Raise Your Voice 5” A Musical Revue Rising young performers of the New Orleans theater community are back for the 5th year, to share their talents in "Raise Your Voice 5", a benefit musical revue to raise money for Covenant House New Orleans. This year, Raise Your Voice 5 is directed and produced by local teen, Savannah Fouchi, a junior at Mt. Carmel Academy, and the production is put together by the youth performers themselves.
Please help support these local teens in their fundraising efforts!

A cast of 26 will delight audiences with musical theatre and pop hits from shows like Anything Goes, Into the Woods SIX the Musical, Catch Me If You Can, Moulin Rouge, the Musical and more.

100% of all ticket proceeds will go to the charity. Rivertown Theaters has donated the theater space, the technical equipment, front of house staffing and provided assistance in producing the event. Encore Studio has donated rehearsal space and set elements.

CREATIVE TEAM:

Producer, Director, & Co-Choreographer - Savannah Fouchi
Co-Choreographer - Casey Swanson

SHOW DATE & TIME: Saturday, October 1 @7:30pm, Sun, October 2 @2:00pm
INDIVIDUAL TICKET PRICE: $30.00 - $40.00

Tickets: www.RivertownTheaters.com or (504) 461-9475


From This Author - Tara Bennett

Tara Bennett is a Jill-of-All-Trades who currently serves as the Media Coordinator for the Hammond Regional Arts Center in Hammond, LA, and served as the Arts & Entertainment editor of DIG... (read more about this author)


