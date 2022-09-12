Preview: Check Out September Shows Coming Up In New Orleans

Current Running Productions



Experience original musical comedy Jack and the Beanstalk with the Story Time Players. Through Sept. 18.

The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans holds residency at Loyola University to finish their season with Tennessee Williams' haunting ghost play, Clothes for a Summer Hotel. Through Sept. 24.

Crescent City Stage launches its first production, Pantomime, at Loyola's Marquette Theater. Through Sept. 25.

Take a splash with the closing run of Waterworld: The Musical, closing this weekend.

John Patrick Shanley's genius-ly written Doubt: A Parable runs through Sept. 18 at Theatre Baton Rouge.

Glitter, glam, and a lot of sole are at Rivertown with Kinky Boots through Sept. 25.

Aqua net, lycra and liquor flow freely with Rock of Ages at Cutting Edge Theater now through Oct. 1

One of the greatest musicals of all time, Gypsy, is playing at 30 by Ninety now through Oct. 2.

Opening This Weekend

September 16-October 2, 2022, Sweet Potato Queens at JPAS.

Join Red Magnolia Theatre Company for the Regional Premiere of Interlocus, a staged reading of Tiffany Gilly-Forrer's play.

Coming Soon

The Barber of Seville opens Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at the Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts.

The devastatingly funny one-act Fully Committed opens Sept. 23-Oct. 1 at UNO.

José Torres-Tama presents United States of Amnesia: Date to Remember, Sept. 23-24.

Audition Notices

Sept. 14 & 15 The Pajama Party Murders with The Looking Glass Theatre Co.

Sept. 17 DEATHTRAP with 30 by Ninety Theatre.

Sept. 19 Expressions of America Live Preshow with The National WWII Museum.

Class & Workshops

Sunday, Sept. 18 at 10:00 a.m. "Playwriting Workshop: Hot to Start Strong" with playwright Tiffany Gilly-Forrer, presented by Red Magnolia Theatre Company.

In partnership with The Actor's Apothecary, Crescent City Stage presents professional classes for the community with CCS Studio Series. Current courses include Scene Study and Movement and Character for the Young Actor.

Email Tara Bennett to have your Nola Theatre News published.