Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Preview: Check Out September Shows Coming Up In New Orleans

From Northhampton to LA... see all the places you can go while taking in a show this month!

New Orleans News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 12, 2022  

Current Running Productions

Experience original musical comedy Jack and the Beanstalk with the Story Time Players. Through Sept. 18.

The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans holds residency at Loyola University to finish their season with Tennessee Williams' haunting ghost play, Clothes for a Summer Hotel. Through Sept. 24.

Crescent City Stage launches its first production, Pantomime, at Loyola's Marquette Theater. Through Sept. 25.

Take a splash with the closing run of Waterworld: The Musical, closing this weekend.

John Patrick Shanley's genius-ly written Doubt: A Parable runs through Sept. 18 at Theatre Baton Rouge.

Glitter, glam, and a lot of sole are at Rivertown with Kinky Boots through Sept. 25.

Aqua net, lycra and liquor flow freely with Rock of Ages at Cutting Edge Theater now through Oct. 1

One of the greatest musicals of all time, Gypsy, is playing at 30 by Ninety now through Oct. 2.

Opening This Weekend

September 16-October 2, 2022, Sweet Potato Queens at JPAS.

Join Red Magnolia Theatre Company for the Regional Premiere of Interlocus, a staged reading of Tiffany Gilly-Forrer's play.

Coming Soon

The Barber of Seville opens Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at the Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts.

The devastatingly funny one-act Fully Committed opens Sept. 23-Oct. 1 at UNO.

José Torres-Tama presents United States of Amnesia: Date to Remember, Sept. 23-24.

Audition Notices

Sept. 14 & 15 The Pajama Party Murders with The Looking Glass Theatre Co.

Sept. 17 DEATHTRAP with 30 by Ninety Theatre.

Sept. 19 Expressions of America Live Preshow with The National WWII Museum.

Class & Workshops

Sunday, Sept. 18 at 10:00 a.m. "Playwriting Workshop: Hot to Start Strong" with playwright Tiffany Gilly-Forrer, presented by Red Magnolia Theatre Company.

In partnership with The Actor's Apothecary, Crescent City Stage presents professional classes for the community with CCS Studio Series. Current courses include Scene Study and Movement and Character for the Young Actor.

Email Tara Bennett to have your Nola Theatre News published.

Regional Awards


From This Author - Tara Bennett

Tara Bennett is a Jill-of-All-Trades who currently serves as the Media Coordinator for the Hammond Regional Arts Center in Hammond, LA, and served as the Arts & Entertainment editor of DIG... (read more about this author)


Preview: Check Out September Shows Coming Up In New OrleansPreview: Check Out September Shows Coming Up In New Orleans
September 12, 2022

Check out what is happening in NOLA Theatre. From Northhampton to LA... see all the places you can go while taking in a show this month!
What's Opening this Week at Playmakers BRWhat's Opening this Week at Playmakers BR
August 15, 2022

What's going on this weekend in local Southeast Louisiana theatre?
Review: SUMMER + SMOKE at Tennessee Williams Threatre CompanyReview: SUMMER + SMOKE at Tennessee Williams Threatre Company
August 15, 2022

Beautiful and compelling; will have you in its grip. An emotionally rich production of an unsung work from Tennessee Williams's canon is making waves through the Crescent City with the Tennessee Williams Theatre Company's production of SUMMER + SMOKE.
BWW Previews: SUMMER AND SMOKE at Tennessee Williams Threatre CompanyBWW Previews: SUMMER AND SMOKE at Tennessee Williams Threatre Company
July 25, 2022

One of Tennessee Williams’ most “devastating and glorious” dramas will pick up the second half of The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company’s sixth season with its production of SUMMER + SMOKE.
Interview: Edred Utomi of HAMILTON at Saenger TheatreInterview: Edred Utomi of HAMILTON at Saenger Theatre
July 5, 2022

The Broadway phenomenon that is HAMILTON is back in the Crescent City. This epic, historical reimaging by Lin-Manuel Miranda is currently running at the Saenger Theatre now through July 10th. As one of the most impactful musicals to ever hit the bar, the question isn’t so much are you going, but when are you going. BroadwayWorld.com sat down with Alexander himself, Edred Utomi, to talk all things about his role as one of our Founding Fathers.