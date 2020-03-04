Photo Flash: PETER AND THE STARCATCHER at Rivertown Theaters]

Always discerning in their season show choices for their ever-expanding audiences, co-producers Gary Rucker and Kelly Fouchi continue Rivertown Theaters' sold-out season with the imagination-fueled play with music, Peter and the Starcatcher.

The Tony-Award winning show takes place in the "Neverland you never knew," telling the story of Peter Pan before he became the boy who would not grow up. Based on the 2004 novel Peter and the Starcatchers by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, and adapted for the stage by Rick Elice, the play provides a backstory for the characters of Peter Pan, Mrs Darling, Tinker Bell and Hook, and serves as a prequel to J. M. Barrie's Peter and Wendy.

Adults and children alike will be enchanted by this wildly theatrical, hilarious and innovative retelling of how a miserable orphan came to be The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up. Peter and the Starcatcher turns the century-old legend upside down. From marauding pirates, a chorus line of singing mermaids, and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes, Peter and the Starcatcher playfully explores the depths of greed and despair, and the bonds of friendship, duty, and love. The story being told and celebrated is an elaborate, simple, cozy and scary as the best bedtime stories are. Its elements include a trip to Neverland you never knew of magic and wonder. Run time: 2 hrs, Rated: PG

To purchase, please call the Box Office: (504) 461-9475 or (504) 468-7221 or visit www.RivertownTheaters.com

