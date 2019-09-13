Photo Flash: First Look at Rivertown Theaters' 9 TO 5

Rivertown Theaters kicks off what promises to be a delightfully diverse season of shows, starting with the musical adaptation of one of the '80s all-time favorite and still timely comedy movies, 9 to 5, running from September 13 - 29.

"Tumble out of bed and stumble to the kitchen"... or the theater for the pop culture phenomenon that is 9 to 5...live on stage! With music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, Rivertown Theaters brings you the musical based on the seminal hit movie. Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down. Hey, a girl can scheme, can't she? Rated PG-13

To purchase, please call the Box Office: (504) 461-9475 or (504) 468-7221 or visit www.RivertownTheaters.com

Location: Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts is located at 325 Minor St. in the heart of Kenner's historic Rivertown district. Plenty of free parking is available on the streets around the theater.

Photo Credit: Michael Palumbo

Meghan Kessel (Judy Bernly)

Carrie Black (Missy) & Ken Goode Jr (Franklin Hart Jr)

Emily Bagwill (Doralee Rhodes)

Allee Peck (Margaret)

Chrissy Bowen (Roz) & Ken Goode Jr (Franklin Hart Jr)

Emily Bagwill (Doralee Rhodes)

Meghan Kessel (Judy Bernly), Emily Bagwill (Doralee Rhodes), Megan Harms (Violet Newstead)

Chrissy Bowen (Roz)

Megan Harms (Violet Newstead) and the male ensemble

Darren Hayes (Ensemble) & Megan Harms (Violet Newstead)

The ensemble of 9 to 5

Ryan Nocito (Joe) & Megan Harms (Violet Newstead)

Ken Goode Jr (Franklin Hart Jr)





