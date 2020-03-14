Performances Cancelled For March 13 - 16 At Rivertown Theaters

This weekend's performances for "Peter & The Starcatcher" and Ricky Graham's "The Golden Girls" at Rivertown Theaters are cancelled.

Now in its 8th season, Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts has critics and audiences still singing the praises of this local gem that continues to present Broadway caliber professional theater year after year. From Tony award-winning musicals and locally penned theatrical works, to children's theater, Rivertown Theaters has been honored with Theater of the Year, Theater Entertainers of the Year, and their productions top the Best Of lists in all categories.

The mission of Theatre 13 is to bring new and exciting productions to the New Orleans area while providing local theater artists an opportunity





Related Articles Shows View More New Orleans Stories

More Hot Stories For You