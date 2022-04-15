NORD/NOBA Center For Dance To Host Tuition-Free June Twilight Dance Program

The nationally award-winning NORD/NOBA Center for Dance is holding onsite registrations for new students May 2 through May 5 for its tuition-free June Twilight Dance Program held during the month of June at six locations in Orleans Parish. No audition or prior dance experience is required.

As an extension of NOBA's programs during the academic year, the June Twilight Dance Program features evening classes for every level of experience in ballet, modern, jazz, hip hop, and West African Dance for ages 4-18. (Note: classes offered vary by location) Classes will be held in-person at six NORD Rec Centers - Cut Off, Gernon Brown, Joe W. Brown, Morris F.X. Jeff, Sr., Stallings St. Claude, and Tremé (see details below.) Limited spaces are available for new students, and registration for any child with a demonstrated interest will be filled on a first come, first served basis during the onsite registrations the week of May 2. Classes begin the week of June 6 and continue through the week of June 27. All classes are approximately one hour, and students are placed in the appropriate class based on both age and experience level. The child must turn the minimum age for each class by June 1, 2022.

Through the Center for Dance's sequential structure, a clear pathway of training and support is established for a child to begin at age three and continue with the high-quality training that prepares them for a career in dance or any chosen field - all tuition-free. Early Childhood and Preparatory Program students matriculate through the levels of training to the internationally recognized Pre-Professional Program with unprecedented access to training with master artists, performance opportunities with major international companies, and more.

Interested students are required to submit the following items in person at the time of registration:

1. Completed NOBA enrollment application (available at registration)

2. $5.00 Processing Fee per student, per type of class and center (cash only)

2022 JUNE TWILIGHT DANCE PROGRAM CLASS SCHEDULES, REGISTRATION DATES AND LOCATIONS

IN-PERSON CLASSES

Cut Off Rec Center (6600 Belgrade Street - Algiers) - Registration: May 2, 5-7pm

Ballet (ages 4-18) taught Mondays/Wednesdays, June 6 - 29

Gernon Brown Rec Center (1001 Harrison Avenue - City Park) - Registration: May 5, 5-7pm

Modern Dance (ages 6-18) taught Mondays; Ballet (ages 4-18) taught Tuesdays/Thursdays, June 6 - 30

Joe W. Brown Rec Center (5601 Read Boulevard - New Orleans East) - Registration: May 4, 5-7pm

Ballet (ages 6-18) and Jazz & Modern Dance (ages 9-18) taught on Mondays/Wednesdays, June 6 - 29

Morris F.X. Jeff, Sr. Rec Center (2529 General Meyer Ave. - Algiers) - Registration: May 3, 5-7pm

Ballet (ages 4-9) taught Tuesdays/Thursdays, June 7 - 30

St. Bernard Rec Center (1500 Lafreniere St. - Gentilly) - Registration: May 4, 5-7pm

West African Dance (ages 6-18) taught Mondays; Ballet (ages 4-9) taught Tuesdays/Thursdays, June 6 - 30

Tremé Recreation Community Center (900 N Villere St - Tremé) - Registration: May 2, 5-7pm

Hip Hop (ages 6-18) taught Mondays; Ballet (ages 6-18) taught Tuesdays/Thursdays; & Modern Dance (ages 6-18) taught Wednesdays, June 6 - 30

Note: Following onsite registrations, applications will reopen online on May 10 at www.nobadance.com/youth-classes for any remaining spaces.

Year-round, NOBA offers various tuition-free dance, wellness, and arts healing classes for youth, adults and seniors, as well as a Main Stage Series of world-class dance performances. For more information about NOBA programming, class schedules, and performances, please visit www.nobadance.com or call 504.522.0996. Find NOBA on Facebook and follow @nobadance on Instagram.

ABOUT NEW ORLEANS BALLET ASSOCIATION

NOBA is the Central Gulf region's premier presenting and service organization dedicated solely to the art of dance. NOBA's dynamic Main Stage season annually features a diverse array of internationally acclaimed companies and artists. Each year NOBA provides concerts, classes, workshops, and lectures to more than 30,000 area dance enthusiasts of all ages.

NOBA currently celebrates the 30th year of providing accessible, inclusive, high-quality dance instruction, promoting health, fitness, and the arts, while encouraging students to develop valuable life skills. Since its founding in 1992, the NORD/NOBA Center for Dance, a cultural community partnership between the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission (NORD) and the New Orleans Ballet Association (NOBA), has provided more than $8 million of free classes to over 27,000 people through over 70,000 tuition-free dance classes and activities. The program has garnered national recognition and awards along the way, including the Coming Up Taller Award by the President's Commission on the Arts and the Humanities, and offers over 5,000 tuition-free dance classes and workshops annually at up to 20 sites throughout the Greater New Orleans area.

These programs are supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA); a Community Arts Grant made possible by the City of New Orleans; and by a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council.