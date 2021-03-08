M.S. Rau Announces THE PISSARRO DYNASTY: FIVE GENERATIONS OF ARTISTIC MASTERY

M.S. Rau has announced its upcoming exhibition The Pissarro Dynasty: Five Generations of Artistic Mastery. The new show will highlight the Pissarro dynasty, the longest in the history of Western art, originating with the legendary Impressionist Camille Pissarro and enduring for over 100 years since his death.

The exhibit, which is free and open to the public, will debut on Friday, March 19th and run through Saturday, May 15th, 2021 at the M.S. Rau Gallery at 622 Royal Street in New Orleans, Louisiana. It will also be available for viewing online at http://www.msrau.com/pissarro

The show will highlight a collection of 25 significant works from five generations of Pissarro family artists. It will feature a wide range of styles, media, and subjects, including Impressionist masterpieces by Camille Pissarro and contemporary canvases of the current generation.

"This exhibition allows us to showcase not only Camille Pissarro's impact on art history, but also his influence on the various talented painters within his own family," said curator Rebecca Rau. "When I met Camille's great great great-granddaughter Lyora Pissarro, she explained that her chosen profession, painting, is quite unoriginal given the family's history! I felt an immediate affinity, being a 4th generation art and antique dealer."



Counted among the most respected artists of the 19th century, Camille Pissarro was widely considered the father of Impressionism. Five generations of talented painters have sprung from the Pissarro lineage, from Camille and his sons to their descendants, including Lélia and Lyora who continue to create.

No other family can match the rich artistic legacy of the Pissarros; to this day, it remains one of the most robust and long-lasting artistic dynasties in the history of Western art. With this new installment, M.S. Rau fully explores the nearly two centuries of artistic accomplishments of Camille and seven of his descendants.



For further information please visit http://www.msrau.com/pissarro.