Loyola University To Produce Original Play Devised And Created By Students EVERYONE AND EVERYTHING

The Loyola University New Orleans Department of Theatre Arts & Dance will present an original play devised and created by students called Everyone and Everything.

What started as a blank page has transformed into a new play incorporates the experiences, questions, and perspectives of 30 student-artists from Loyola. "We have been on a theatre hold the past few years because of the pandemic," Assistant Director Aria Jackson shares. "It has felt so good to get up on our feet and make something together." The show takes the audience on a journey through memories, dreams, and the struggles and joys of everyday life. Blending movement, music, and text, Everyone and Everything is exactly like it sounds; it's a little bit of everyone and everything. The show is a unique, one-of-kind theatrical experience that's not to be missed!

Everyone and Everything will be directed by Helen Jaksch. Helen is a dramaturg, director, and arts educator who recently received her DFA from the Yale School of Drama. She has worked on countless new plays, world premieres, and devised projects with artists as young as four and as old as eighty-four. Helen believes in the vision of young people and the importance of new plays that are both necessary, theatrical, and extraordinary.

Everyone and Everything will run in the Lower Depths Theater at Loyola University, 6363 St. Charles Avenue (Corner of Calhoun Street and St. Charles Avenue), on April 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, and 30 at 7:30pm.

Tickets available online at http://cmm.loyno.edu/calendar/theatre/everyone-and-everything