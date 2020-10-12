Loyola Theatre and Dance to Co-Produce 'Theatre for One'

Theatre for One features the collaborative work of over fifty members of the Loyola Theatre Arts and Dance community.

This October, the Loyola Department of Theatre Arts & Dance (TAD) will produce Theatre for One, a series of five short plays that feature one audience member and one performer at a time. Theatre for One features the collaborative work of over fifty members of the Loyola Theatre Arts and Dance community, and is designed to provide a unique theatrical experience in light of the restrictions placed on us throughout COVID-19.

Individual audience members will be guided through the Loyola campus navigating from play-to-play, providing a ground-breaking theatrical experiment unlike anything New Orleans audiences have seen or experienced before. Theatre for One at Loyola is made possible in partnership with the company, also named Theatre for One, created by Tony Award-winning artist and scenic designer, Christine Jones (American Idiot, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

Theatre for One was founded with the belief that heightening the intimate relationship between actor and audience member enhances the transformational impact of a live performance. In a time when close moments are minimal, Theatre for One will bring small, intimate experiences to individual audience members while staying six feet apart, of course.

Loyola will produce Theatre for One for our community this October, and the performances will be directed by Loyola TAD alumni members, Bari James Bellard, Monica Harris, Jessica Lozano, Eduardo Ramirez, and Constance Thompson. In addition to these directors, Loyola students will be collaborating with other professional artists in our community to make the experience a reality. Theatre for One will replace Mary Zimmerman's Metamorphoses, which was originally scheduled this semester, but is postponed until the 2021-2022 season.

Theatre for One will run Oct. 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30. Audiences will book a time slot between 6:00 PM and 9:00 PM each night. The experience will last roughly an hour. Like all Theatre for One performances, this experience will be free of charge, and reservations can only be made through the Department of Theatre Arts & Dance.

For more information, please email theatre@loyno.edu

