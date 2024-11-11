Lorrie Morgan Comes To Jefferson Performing Arts Center This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Country music legend Lorrie Morgan is celebrating her 40th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member and is taking her dozens of memorable songs and decades of memories on the road this year with a Ruby Anniversary Tour. She will be in the New Orleans area for one night only on Thursday, November 21, at Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie.

This intimate venue that seats approximately 1,000 is the perfect place to experience this personable and conversational performer. Tickets are now on sale at Ticketmaster or by calling the Jefferson Performing Arts box office at 504-885-2000.

Morgan is known for her lustrous vocal phrasing unforgettable storytelling. On records such as “A Picture of Me Without You" and "I Guess You Had to Be There," the ache is palpable. She is feisty and sassy on "Watch Me," "What Part of No" "Five Minutes" and "I Didn't Know My Own Strength." She has kicked up her stiletto heels in fun on her hits "Except for Monday" and "Go Away." On her epic "Something in Red" she is an honest, struggling everywoman.

A Nashville native who is the daughter of Country Music Hall of Fame member George Morgan, she made her debut on the Grand Ole Opry stage at age 13, singing "Paper Roses." Her father died suddenly of a heart attack at age 51. She was l6 at the time and just beginning her musical career. Lorrie Morgan began making her own records shortly thereafter and was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry at just 24 years old.

Lorrie Morgans is the first woman in the country music genre to begin her career with three consecutive Platinum albums. Her first three albums, Leave the Light On (1989), Something in Red (1991) and Watch Me (1992), all earned Platinum Record awards. Her Greatest Hits collection (1999) is also Platinum. War Paint (1994), Greater Need (1996) and Shakin' Things Up (1997) are all Gold Record winners.

Country fans voted Lorrie Morgan their TNN/Music City News Female Vocalist of the Year in 1994, 1996, 1997 and 1998.

"Where I am in my life right now, I'm not afraid to express what I feel," she says. “I'm not afraid to express my views on anything, especially on being a woman and my experiences in this business and in life.”

Morgan married fellow country singer Keith Whitley in 1986. She was signed to RCA Records in 1987, and her onslaught of hits began the following year. Whitley's tragic death of an alcohol overdose in 1989 left her a widowed working mother. Their duet "Til a Tear Becomes a Rose" earned her a 1990 CMA award.

She has recorded in collaboration with her father, as well as Whitley, Frank Sinatra, Johnny Mathis, Tammy Wynette, The Beach Boys, Dolly Parton, Andy Williams, the New World Philharmonic, and Pam Tillis. She has toured with George Jones and shared a stage with Jerry Lee Lewis.

"My dad used to say, 'You should never take yourself too seriously,' and I got my sense of humor from my dad. I love to have fun. I've reached the age where I feel that I deserve good company around me, people who can make me laugh, who love music and who love to have a good time.”

For media materials and to arrange for an interview with Lorrie, email amy@jpas.org.

NOTE: Parking is free at the concert venue: Jefferson Performing Arts Center, 6400 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA 70003. Visit www.jpas.org for directions and information.

