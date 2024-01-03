Le Petit Theatre to Present WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Featuring an All-Black Cast

Don't miss this classic marriage story from January 19th to February 3rd.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

Le Petit Theatre to Present WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Featuring an All-Black Cast

Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf? takes the Le Petit stage in January with a fresh perspective from director Tommye Myrick.

Winner of the Tony Award for Best Play, Lance E. Nichols returns to Le Petit after a successful run in August Wilson's How I Learned What I Learned to take on the role of George opposite his wife, Zardis, in her Le Petit Theatre debut as Martha. As the drinks flow onstage, George and Martha's inhibitions melt away in Albee's classic marriage story. Find out what they're hiding from each other, themselves, and the outside world.

"Virginia Woolf is a canonical American classic, right alongside Death of a Salesman, Streetcar, and Long Day's Journey Into Night," says Artistic Director, A.J. Allegra. "For an actor, the roles of George and Martha are akin to playing Hamlet. And I am so pleased to be able to witness Lance and Zardis take on these monumental parts under the direction of Ms. Tommye Myrick."

You can catch Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? in one of the few iterations with an all-Black cast at Le Petit Theatre starting with opening night on Friday, January 19th. It runs through February 3rd.

Completing the foursome of actors are Nicoye Banks (Nick) and Jarrell Hamilton (Honey).

Along with Myrick, the creative team includes Eddie McIntyre (Scenic Design/Production Manager), Dane Rhodes (Scenic/Props Design), Jennifer Johnson (Costume Design), Diane Baas (Lighting Design), Jamie Doyle (Sound Design), and Jyna Root (Wig/Hair Design). Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is presented in association with Voices in the Dark Repertory.

The rest of the 2023-24 Season at Le Petit brings Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (March 7-31, 2024); Born with Teeth (April 25-May 12, 2024); and The Importance of Being Earnest (June 6-23, 2024). Flexible subscriptions and single-show tickets are on sale now.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS: 

OPENING NIGHT: Friday, January 19 at 7:30 PM.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE: January 19 - February 3, 2024 | Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 PM; 3:00 PM Sunday afternoons. Saturday, January 27 matinee performance at 2:00 PM. Student matinee performance Thursday, January 18 at 10:00 AM. No performance on Thursday, February 1.

WHERE: LE PETIT THEATRE - 616 St. Peter St. New Orleans LA 70116 | 504.522.2081

BOX OFFICE: 504.522.2081 x 1 or Click Here

TICKETS: Single tickets range from $35-$70. $15 student tickets are available for every performance. Groups of 10 or more may contact the box office to receive a 20% discount.

About Le Petit Théâtre du Vieux Carré:

Le Petit Théâtre du Vieux Carré is ready for its 107th Season in 2023-2024! Located in the historic French Quarter of New Orleans, Le Petit Theatre, a 501(c)3 organization, is passionately dedicated to presenting the highest quality theatrical performances to entertain and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of the greater New Orleans area. For more information, visit LePetitTheatre.com. By offering a full season of contemporary and classic dramas, comedies, musicals, and children's productions, as well as master classes and special events, the theatre embraces the work of the city's professional artists both onstage and backstage, all the while nurturing and mentoring up-and-coming talent with its array of outreach programs. Under the leadership of Producing Executive Director Don-Scott Cooper, Artistic Director A.J. Allegra, a Board of Governors, and an Advisory Board, Le Petit Theatre has played an important role in our nation's and city's theatrical history since 1916.




