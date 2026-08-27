Le Petit Theatre to Hold 12th Annual Curtain Call Ball

NEW! New Orleans Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Orleans & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

On Friday, September 18, 2026, Le Petit Theatre will hold its 12th Annual Curtain Call Ball to support artistic and education programs. Co-chaired by Judy Barrasso and Brent Barriere, along with Eugene Priestley, the event includes live and silent auctions led by auctioneer Mark Romig. Auction highlights include contemporary and estate jewelry, fabulous experiences, and more. Young Players Committee Chairs are Betsy and Steve Clement.

A cast of local favorites will be on-hand to entertain you with sneak peeks of the upcoming season. And they'll be joined by some of the Young Conservatory artists who will perform snippets from this summer's workshop show, Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka Jr.

Now in its twelfth year, the Curtain Call Ball has become one of the season's must-attend events. Gala proceeds will support Le Petit's 110th season, including an ambitious lineup of theatre productions and an array of arts education programs for young actors and young technical theatre artists.

Funds raised from last year's Curtain Call Ball led to an expansion of the Young Conservatory and Workforce Development programs, along with continuing the free student matinee program and Teen Council.

The evening includes craft cocktails and Creole cuisine provided by Tableau Restaurant. Tickets to the gala are $250, with a special price of $150 for Young Players (under 40), and can be purchased at LePetitTheatre.com or by calling the box office at 504.522.2081. Sponsorships that include tickets to the Curtain Call Ball and Le Petit's 2026-27 Main Stage performances are also available on multiple giving levels. This event would not be possible without the generous support of Main Stage Sponsors: Judy Y. Barrasso and Brent B. Barriere, the Rosemary B. and Brunswick G. Deutsch Foundation for Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carre, Tableau Restaurant, and the Times-Picayune/nola.com; plus Red Carpet Sponsors: First Horizon Bank, Friend & Company, and Kathleen and Charlie Van Horn.

Le Petit Theatre's 110th season opens with Laughter on the 23rd Floor on October 2nd and continues with a fantastic family show, The Secret Garden, in December. The season continues with The Glass Menagerie from February 26 - March 21. After that, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom takes the stage April 30 - May 16, and then closing out the season is the musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee beginning June 4th. Full-season and 4-Play subscription packages are now available through the box office or online at LePetitTheatre.com, along with single-show tickets for Laughter on the 23rd Floor. Single-show tickets and additional package options will be available later this year. Le Petit Theatre, a cornerstone of the New Orleans arts community since 1916, impacts more than 30,000 people annually through its mainstage productions and educational programming. Additional details are available at LePetitTheatre.com.

Don't Miss a New Orleans News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming